Cytovation collaborates with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation to expand its clinical investigations of CyPep-1 into rare neoplastic disease

BERGEN, Norway, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovation AS, a clinical stage immune-oncology company focused on the development of its first-in-class targeted tumor membrane immunotherapy CyPep-1, announces that it is has entered into a collaboration with the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation (RRPF) to advance the development of CyPep-1 for the treatment of this orphan disease alongside the Company's cancer development program.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) is a rare neoplastic disease that is characterized by the growth of benign tumors in the respiratory tract caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV). Although they primarily occur in the larynx on and around the vocal cords, these growths may spread downward and affect the trachea, bronchi, and occasionally the lungs. Historic estimates from the RRP Taskforce have indicated an incidence among children of about 4.3 per 100,000 and among adults of about 1.8 per 100,000. Currently there are no approved treatments for RRP.

The collaboration will enable Cytovation to draw upon RRPF's extensive knowledge and network in preparation for a Phase I/II study to be initiated in 2H 2022.

Kim McClellan, RRPF President, commented: "We are delighted to be combining our expertise with Cytovation's to help investigate CyPep-1 in RRP. For people with rare diseases like RRP, new clinical studies can help advance our understanding of the condition and potentially address the significant unmet needs faced by patients every day. We believe CyPep-1 has great potential and we're excited to test its efficacy in this difficult condition."

"The opportunity for CyPep-1 in this rare disease indication highlights its broad potential not just across solid cancer types, but also across neoplastic diseases in general," added Lars Prestegarden, MD, PhD, CEO of Cytovation. "We are very pleased to enter this new collaboration with RRPF, which will extend our clinical development plan with CyPep-1 beyond studies targeting cancers – both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors – into non-cancer neoplastic rare diseases. We look forward to working with RRPF and to initiating clinical studies in RRP later in 2022."

CyPep-1 is a proprietary first-in-class targeted tumor membrane immunotherapy engineered to selectively target tumor cells. CyPep-1 eliminates these cells by forming pores in the plasma membrane, releasing antigens to the immune system, promoting an inflammatory microenvironment, and inducing a tumor-specific immune response by in situ vaccination.

About Cytovation

Cytovation AS is a privately held, clinical stage immune-oncology company focused on the development of CyPep-1, a first-in-class agent targeting the cell membrane of tumor cells. The company is a spin-off from the University of Bergen (Norway), the city where it is headquartered. For more information, please visit www.cytovation.com .

About the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation

The Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation is on a mission to find a cure and ultimately eradicate RRP, so that it becomes a disease of the past. On our journey to find a cure, we will be funding promising research proposals, spreading awareness of RRP, and supporting patients and caregivers on their RRP journey. With our voices united, we can and will work to end the burden of this disease on patients and caregivers. For more information visit: rrpf.org

Cytovation

Federico Grego, Chief Business Officer: contact@cytovation.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Frazer Hall / Mark Swallow / George Underwood: cytovation@medistrava.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 928 6900

