Cystatin C Assay Market worth $540 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cystatin C assay industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by a rising demand for accurate and reliable biomarkers in healthcare. Cystatin C, a promising marker of kidney function, is gaining prominence as an alternative to traditional creatinine-based measurements. With an aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, and a growing emphasis on early disease detection, the Cystatin C assay industry is expected to expand rapidly. Advances in diagnostic technologies, including point-of-care testing, will make Cystatin C assays more accessible and convenient, ultimately improving patient care and helping clinicians make informed decisions about renal health. Moreover, the industry's growth will be further propelled by ongoing research into the broader clinical utility of Cystatin C, indicating a promising future for this innovative field.

Cystatin C Assay Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $377 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $540 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by growing number of old age population and rising number of kidney diseases. However, high development costs of cystatin C assay may challenge the growth of this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cystatin C Assay Market"

215 - Tables

42 - Figures

271 - Pages

Cystatin C Assay Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $377 million Estimated Value by 2028 $540 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Method, Application, Sample Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (China, Japan, and the RoAPAC), Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Importance of companion diagnostics Key Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases

UK in European cystatin C assay market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.

The European cystatin C assay market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. UK is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population & chronic diseases, increasing number of accredited clinical & hospital laboratories, growing government healthcare expenditure.

Clinical laboratories in End user' cystatin C assay market to witness the second highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, cystatin C assay market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies & CROs & academic research institutes The clinical laboratories registered the second highest CAGR, due to the growing number of clinical tests performed in laboratories and the increasing number of accredited laboratories, and serving as centralized hubs for diagnostic testing, where a wide array of tests, including cystatin C assays which support market growth.

China dominates the Asia Pacific cystatin C assay market.

The APAC cystatin C assay market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Apac. In 2022, China accounted for the largest share of the Asian cystatin C assay market. The large share of China can be attributed to the government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China; and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan, rising cases of CKD.

Cystatin C Assay Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of kidney diseases Growing geriatric population Recent advancements in chemiluminescence immunoassay technologies Growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries Increasing adoption of POC testing Supportive government policies

Restraints:

Stringent requirements for approval of cystatin C assay instruments and consumables High development costs of cystatin C assays

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging economies Importance of companion diagnostics Development of condition-specific biomarkers and tests

Challenge:

Dearth of skilled professionals

Key Market Players of Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry:

The significant players in the cystatin C assay are Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Roche Diagnostics Limited. (Switzerland), and Bio-Techne (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), and Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria)

Recent Developments:

September 2022 , Gentian Cystatin C and GCAL assays received IVDR (In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation) by TüV SÜD.

, Gentian Cystatin C and GCAL assays received IVDR (In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation) by TüV SÜD. March 2021 , Roche acquired GenMark Diagnostics at USD 24.05 per share and a total transactional value of USD 1.8 billion . The acquisition strengthened Roche's Diagnostics portfolio.

Cystatin C Assay Market Advantages:

Improved Kidney Function Assessment: Cystatin C is considered a more accurate and sensitive biomarker for estimating glomerular filtration rate (GFR) compared to creatinine. It provides a better assessment of kidney function, particularly in cases of mild dysfunction, which can lead to earlier detection and intervention for kidney-related issues.

Reduced Variability: Cystatin C levels are less influenced by factors like age, gender, muscle mass, and diet, which can affect creatinine levels. This leads to reduced variability in test results and more consistent and reliable measurements.

Early Disease Detection: The Cystatin C assay can detect subtle changes in kidney function, allowing for the early diagnosis of kidney diseases or dysfunction, which is crucial in preventing the progression of renal conditions and associated complications.

Broad Clinical Applicability: Cystatin C is not only limited to kidney function assessment; it also has potential in cardiovascular risk prediction, identifying complications in diabetes, and even assessing overall mortality risk. This versatility expands its clinical utility beyond nephrology.

Point-of-Care Testing: Advances in Cystatin C assay technology have made point-of-care testing more accessible, providing quicker results that can facilitate immediate clinical decisions and improve patient care.

Research and Development Opportunities: Ongoing research into Cystatin C and its applications is opening up opportunities for innovation and the development of new diagnostic tests, which can further expand the market and improve healthcare outcomes.

Personalized Medicine: Cystatin C assays can contribute to the growing trend of personalized medicine by helping tailor treatment plans and dosages based on an individual's renal function, ultimately improving therapeutic efficacy and patient safety.

Growing Demand: The increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, in part due to factors like diabetes, hypertension, and an aging population, ensures a sustained demand for Cystatin C assays in clinical settings.

Data Integration: Integration of Cystatin C data with electronic health records and other patient data can enhance long-term monitoring and management of kidney function, providing a more comprehensive view of a patient's health.

Overall, the Cystatin C assay market offers a range of advantages that can significantly enhance the field of clinical diagnostics and improve patient outcomes in the realm of kidney and overall healthcare.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets