Cynosure Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

WESTFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1991, Cynosure has been a leader in the beauty aesthetics space, creating a comprehensive range of expert aesthetic devices and treatments tailored to a myriad of patient needs. In honor of the Company's 30th birthday this July, Cynosure is kicking off a month-long celebration centered around its extensive contributions to the world of energy-based devices and its renewed focus on future innovation to help release the Beautiful Energy within everyone.

"Our rich, 30-year history of technology, innovation and pioneering spirit has established Cynosure as the leader it is today," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "From industry-leading devices in our lineup like Potenza™ and PicoSure®, to enhancements to our best-in-class platforms like TempSure®, everything we do is aimed at boosting confidence and empowering consumers to unlock the true potential of their skin. We look forward to bringing new surgical innovations to market as well, furthering our commitment to provide patients with outstanding clinical results with minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures."

Underscoring its commitment to educating consumers in an effort to help them realize their full potential, Cynosure has also launched a new consumer website, www.aestheticsbycynosure.com, and a powerful brand identity centered around the concept of Beautiful Energy. The company's mission is to partner with amazing health care providers around the world, providing them with our pioneering skincare science, innovation and expertise, and together we release the Beautiful Energy within everyone.

"Beautiful Energy is our mantra. It is a powerful, indescribable force that is created when how one feels on the inside is in harmony with how they look on the outside," said Katie Cheng, Chief Marketing Officer of Cynosure. "It speaks to Cynosure's relentless pursuit of innovation, as everything we do is driven by a passion for revealing the Beautiful Energy within everyone to help them realize their full potential. Beautiful Energy isn't just what we make, it's what we make possible."

As part of the month-long birthday celebration, Cynosure will be recognizing the significant contribution of partners around the world, offering special promotions, and hosting celebratory events for customers and employees.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

