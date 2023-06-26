Cynerio and Integra (e-Quip) Announce Strategic Partnership, Revolutionising IoT Security in the UK Healthcare Market

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio, a global leader in IoT security and Integra e-Quip, a leading provider of Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that aims to bring the best CMMS solution integrated with cutting-edge IoT security tools to the UK healthcare market. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the industry, combining the strengths of both companies to enhance device utilisation and patch management, vendor tracking and preventative maintenance, as well as device discovery and CMMS reconciliation.

Cynerio and Integra (e-Quip) Announce Strategic Partnership

The collaboration between Integra e-Quip and Cynerio addresses the growing need for robust security measures in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and IoT environments. With the proliferation of connected devices in healthcare facilities, it has become imperative to ensure patient safety and protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. The integration of e-Quip's comprehensive CMMS solution with Cynerio's advanced IoT security platform provides healthcare organisations with a powerful solution to mitigate risks and streamline their operations.

Doron Dreyer, VP International Sales at Cynerio, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Integra e-Quip to deliver an unparalleled combination of CMMS and IoT security to the UK healthcare market. Our collaboration will enable healthcare providers to proactively manage their connected devices, identify vulnerabilities, and take proactive measures to safeguard patient safety. Together, we are revolutionising the way IoT security is approached in the healthcare industry."

Dal Jdali, Chief Executive Officer at Integra e-Quip, echoed Dreyer's sentiment, saying, "Integra e-Quip is dedicated to providing healthcare facilities with innovative and efficient CMMS solutions. Our partnership with Cynerio reinforces our commitment to delivering the best-in-class tools for device utilisation, vendor tracking, and preventative maintenance. By integrating IoT security into our offerings, we are enabling our customers to achieve a new level of operational excellence and security."

To celebrate this partnership and engage with healthcare professionals, both Integra e-Quip and Cynerio will be participating in the upcoming EBME event . As part of the event, the companies are offering a special promotion of free CMMS analysis . This analysis will assess the risk that IoMT and IoT devices pose to hospitals by cross-referencing their CMMS data with the latest intelligence from Cynerio's implementations at hundreds of global facilities. The analysis will provide valuable insights into device vulnerabilities, associated risks to patient safety and care, and actionable steps to remediate security issues.

To learn more about the strategic partnership between Integra e-Quip and Cynerio and to take advantage of the free risk analysis, visit Cynerio booth # E06 at the EBME event .

About Cynerio

Cynerio is a global leader in IoT security, specialising in healthcare environments. The company provides an innovative platform that ensures the protection of connected medical devices, safeguarding patient safety and privacy. Cynerio's solutions enable healthcare organisations to proactively manage IoT security risks, detect threats, and implement effective mitigation strategies.

About Integra (e-Quip)

Integra (e-Quip) is a leading provider of CMMS solutions that empower organisations to streamline their maintenance operations, reduce costs, and improve asset performance. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Integra (e-Quip) delivers comprehensive and user-friendly software solutions to a wide range of industries.

Media Contact:

Vicki Michaeli

Cynerio

vicki@cynerio.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876294/Cynerio_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108720/e_Quip_Cynerio.jpg

SOURCE Cynerio