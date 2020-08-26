Cymulate Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Committee of industry leaders will influence company's innovation agenda and growth

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate, the only end-to-end SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform used to simply and continuously validate security controls, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic committee of trusted advisors.

This North American-based Advisory Board includes seasoned leaders whose focus will be to take part in shaping the growth and product strategy and go-to-market priorities of Cymulate, working closely with the leadership team.

The new Advisory Board members include:

Carine Strom Clark, a 3rd time President and CEO of high-growth tech companies, specializing in helping companies scale from $10 million to $100 million or more. Her reputation as a data-driven marketing executive at Novell, Altiris, and Symantec lead her to the top job at Allegiance, MaritzCX and Banyan companies specializing in CX and PX. Catapulting organizations to top-performance has been at the forefront of her executive career for over 20 years. She has received numerous awards including the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award and Utah Business Magazine's CEO of the Year and supports many entrepreneurs in early stage companies. "Cymulate is poised to protect organizations in a continuous and simple way that makes it critical and possible for CISOs to adopt. Their advanced breach and attack simulation platform makes it so we can all sleep better knowing we can make the world safe and not suffer business disruptions. I'm delighted to help them in their mission," said Clark.

Hilik Kotler, Chief Cyber Security, VP at FICO, previously CISO at Amdocs, Co-Founder, GM and Board member at Promisec (acquired by Mer Group) and among other things, Investor, Advisory Board Member and Mentor with Silicon Valley CISO Investments and Octarine (acquired by VMware in 2020). Hilik is an experienced CISO with a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications, financial and technology industries for public billion dollar companies. Kotler served in the Israeli elite Intelligence Corps unit, 8200. "COVID-19, no doubt, has changed the rules of the game and enforced most organizations to expedite their 'Cloud First' and implement a remote workforce strategy. Cymulate can really assist in rapidly identifying those critical Cyber Security gaps that need to be addressed - that were lost, deferred, or ignored in the midst of the enforced transformation to remote workforce migration," said Kotler.

Jane Benitz Wong, VP, Security Products at Splunk and previously VP, Engineering & Product Management at Symantec, Benitz is a technology leader with over 20 years' experience in driving vision and strategy for enterprise security products, delivering products that meet important customer needs. Throughout her career she has led teams helping customers detect, respond and remediate attacks in an evolving threat landscape. "The attack surface expands dramatically as customers move their infrastructure, workloads and applications to the cloud and adopt modern release processes and environments. It is critical to give real time visibility into the security posture, identifying any threat vectors and security gaps," said Benitz.

"We are very excited to welcome our Board of Advisors who will support us in fulfilling our vision to enable companies to validate their cyber posture, simply & continuously," Eyal Wachsman, Co-founder and CEO, Cymulate.

About Cymulate

Cymulate SaaS-based Continuous Security Controls Validation makes it simple to measure and improve your security posture across the full attack kill-chain. Every assessment is scored and includes actionable remediation guidance to mitigate risk and optimize security control effectiveness. Cymulate enables you to take data-driven decisions and manage your security resources efficiently. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com .

