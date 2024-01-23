Cylera and Integra e-Quip Forge Alliance to Enhance Healthcare Cyber Defence and IoT Asset Management

CHELTENHAM, England, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylera, a global leader in healthcare IoT asset intelligence and security, has formed a strategic partnership with Integra e-Quip, a leading provider of Computerised Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), in a move that will streamline cybersecurity protection and asset management solutions for Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and IoT environments in healthcare organisations nationwide.

Steve Bridgen, Head of Cylera UK & Ireland

According to a recently published KnowBe4 report, the UK and Ireland's healthcare sectors are the third most frequently targeted group by cybercriminals, with a 74% increase in 2022 compared to the year before. Earlier findings revealed how UK healthcare providers experience an average of 785 attacks per week, with a study by Healthcare Cybersecurity Year in Review stating how one single HPH (Healthcare and Public Health) breach costs over £90 million ($110 million).

The Cylera and Integra e-Quip alliance combines the strength of both companies' offerings to bring interconnected hospital and healthcare environments a fully integrated asset management and centralised cybersecurity system for continuous visibility with granular device data, accurate risk profiling, comprehensive inventory, and extensive threat mitigation. Users of e-Quip with Cylera can now gain automated discovery, classification, and inventory management for all their connected IoMT assets. The integrated approach, utilising passive vulnerability detection technologies, avoids jeopardising device uptime or clinical continuity, while achieving accurate risk analysis of their connected medical devices to reduce the time and resources needed to maintain secure and compliant care delivery.

Steve Brigden, Cylera's Head of UK & Ireland, said: "We're excited to partner with Integra e-Quip to bring a unique and highly automated combination of CMMS and IoT security to the UK healthcare sector. Through our joint efforts, the hundreds of healthcare providers we both currently support will be able to use our solutions together to actively oversee their connected medical devices, spot potential risks, and implement preventions to support the safety of patients. Together, we're transforming the approach to IoT security in the field of healthcare, making proactive defence possible."

Dal Jdali, Chief Executive Officer at Integra e-Quip added: "For over 10 years, Integra e-Quip has been working with many of the UK's largest NHS Trusts and we've remained committed to equipping healthcare organisations with cutting-edge and effective CMMS systems ever since. Our collaboration with Cylera underscores our dedication to supplying top-tier solutions for device management, vendor monitoring, and preventative maintenance. By incorporating IoT security from Cylera into our services, we are empowering our customers to reach unprecedented heights in operational performance and protection."

