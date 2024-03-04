Cyient Partners with MassMedic to Accelerate MedTech Innovation

HYDERABAD, India, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company, is thrilled to announce its membership with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMedic), the largest regional MedTech association in the United States. This partnership signifies a strategic move by Cyient to deepen its commitment to the healthcare sector, leveraging its extensive expertise in engineering and digital technologies to drive forward MedTech innovation.

Through this collaboration, Cyient aims to support the MedTech community by enhancing product development, testing, and compliance with regulatory standards. Cyient's proven track record in delivering end-to-end solutions will empower MedTech companies to navigate the complexities of the healthcare market more efficiently.

"Joining MassMedic marks a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming a key enabler in the MedTech industry," said Anand Parameswaran, President and Business Head – Healthcare & Life Sciences, Cyient. "Our goal is to leverage our deep domain knowledge and digital expertise to accelerate innovation, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs."

As part of the partnership, Cyient and MassMedic will launch a series of initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges in the MedTech sector. These will include collaborative workshops, thought leadership sessions, and innovation-driven projects designed to foster technological advancements and encourage knowledge sharing among industry leaders.

Rachel Robinson, COO of MassMedic, welcomed Cyient's membership, stating, "Cyient's engineering excellence and commitment to innovation make them a valuable addition to our association. Together, we look forward to driving significant advancements in the MedTech space."

This partnership is expected to yield substantial benefits for the MedTech community, enhancing the development and deployment of cutting-edge medical technologies that can lead to better health outcomes worldwide.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) partners with over 300 customers, including 40% of the top 100 global innovators, to deliver intelligent engineering and technology solutions for a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future. As a company, Cyient is committed to Designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable Tomorrow Together with our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient .

About MassMedic

The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council, an organization of 330 manufacturers, suppliers, research institutions, and academic health centers, promotes the unique interests of the Bay State's growing and vibrant medical device sector. Through a variety of programs, informational seminars, advocacy campaigns and other projects, MassMedic provides medical device manufacturers and suppliers with information on industry trends and regulatory policies, and creates forums that allow members to exchange ideas and information on issues affecting the industry.

For more information on MassMedic, please contact (617) 414-1340, or visit the website at www.massmedic.com.

