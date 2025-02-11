Cyient DLM Secures Production Contract with Boeing

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient DLM, an integrated partner for design-led manufacturing, has signed a production contract with Boeing Global Services (BGS) for precision-machined parts and assemblies, marking a key milestone in their partnership.

This precision machining project awarded to Cyient DLM by BGS highlights Cyient DLM's growing capabilities in delivering high-precision components to the aerospace sector.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, "This contract with Boeing is a significant achievement for Cyient DLM, showcasing our advanced manufacturing capabilities and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are honoured to collaborate with Boeing, a global leader in aerospace, and we look forward to strengthening this relationship by consistently delivering products that meet the highest industry standards."

Cyient DLM's achievement underscores its position as a trusted partner in the Aerospace and Defense sector. The company is among the first AS9100C aerospace-certified electronic manufacturing facilities and the first in India to obtain the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certification for Circuit Card Assembly (CCA).

With over 30 years of experience, Cyient DLM specializes in manufacturing prototypes, small-batch production, box builds, and complete sub-assemblies and assemblies involving precision machining and detailed integration. The company also excels in additive manufacturing (3D printing) for proof-of-concept designs, design verification, and functional testing.

About Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM (Estd: 1993, NSE: CYIENTDLM) is a leading Integrated Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider that offers Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions to customers. We take ownership of design, manufacturing, testing, precision machining, and certification support to ensure that customers' products meet robust reliability, safety, and performance standards. We have expertise in safety-critical electronics in highly regulated industries. With a global presence and a strong commitment to delivering value-driven solutions, the company has been instrumental in transforming businesses through innovation and technology.

