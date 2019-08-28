Cyclonis Launches Cyclonis World Time (FREE) to Easily Track Time Zones Around the World

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclonis Ltd., a developer of data management software solutions designed to simplify your complex life, is excited to announce the launch of Cyclonis World Time, a FREE powerful world time application that allows you to keep track of the current time in multiple locations across the world. Cyclonis World Time provides users with a range of customization options to help them personalize the app to their liking.

Quick and Easy Setup

Cyclonis World Time is easy to use and easy to setup. Downloading and installing Cyclonis World Time takes only a few minutes, and adding locations only takes a few clicks of the mouse. Cyclonis World Time can be configured to automatically detect your current location to instantly display the local time wherever you are traveling.

A Customizable Desktop Widget for Additional Convenience

In addition to a lightweight and intuitive desktop application, Cyclonis World Time also includes a sleek desktop widget, designed to keep your most important locations within arm's reach at all times. Depending on your preferences, the Cyclonis World Time widget can be configured to float above other windows. You can also control its visibility by increasing or decreasing opacity. In addition, you are able to customize the orientation of the list as well as the font.

Easier Time Management

Like the desktop widget, Cyclonis World Time's main application also offers multiple options for a more personalized feel. Users can pick the time and date format they want, and they can also sort their locations by name or by time zone. For the current location, Cyclonis World Time will also show information on when the sun rises and sets, which allows for easier travel arrangements and scheduling.

Cyclonis World Time is available for Windows and macOS for FREE. To download it, go to https://www.cyclonis.com/products/world-time/.

About Cyclonis Ltd.

An Irish company headquartered in Dublin, Cyclonis Limited designs and develops desktop, mobile, and cloud-enabled software products focused on simplifying data organization and management. Our applications aim to streamline the process of organizing the ever-increasing volumes of data and information users have to manage in their Internet life every day.

Connect with Cyclonis Ltd. on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642135/cyclonis_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.cyclonis.com/



SOURCE Cyclonis