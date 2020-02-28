CybSafe Named as a Leader in Security Awareness And Training Solutions by Independent Research Firm

CybSafe receives highest possible score in 13 evaluation criteria

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CybSafe, the cyber security awareness and analytics platform, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness And Training Solutions, Q1 2020.

The report evaluated 12 vendors in the security awareness and training (SA&T) space on 23 criteria. CybSafe received the highest scores possible in the following criteria:

Data reporting and segmentation

Business, security, culture, and technical value

Key differentiators

Vendor roadmap

User experience roadmap

Industry leadership

Talent management

CybSafe was one of the two vendors to receive a top score in the "data reporting and segmentation" criterion. It was also one of only two vendors to receive the highest score in the "business, security, culture, and technical value" criterion.

According to the Forrester Wave report, "CybSafe takes a strategic, long-term approach to behavioural and cultural change." The report references the platform's GCHQ and IISP accreditations and its use of "the Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level assessment to ensure that it's readable for nontechnical people of all ability." Additionally, it cites CybSafe's Friends and Family feature stating that it allows "employees to extend the lessons they've learned outside of the organisation."

The report describes how customer references "appreciate the vendor's excellence as a partner, listener, and collaborator", and concludes CybSafe's vendor profile by noting that "organisations willing to embark on a security culture journey that approaches SA&T in a modern and even revolutionary way should engage CybSafe."

"We are honoured to be recognized as a leader in Forrester's prestigious Wave, which we view as strong validation of the effectiveness of the CybSafe platform in measuring and influencing cyber security awareness behaviour and culture", said Oz Alashe, founder and CEO of CybSafe. "It also emphasises, in our opinion, the innovative approach we have taken, and how our intelligent platform is already upsetting the status quo amongst legacy providers. We continue to pioneer a new model for SA&T, based on a scientific, evidence-based approach to awareness, behaviour, and culture."

"At CybSafe, we're going beyond traditional awareness training and phishing simulations to also deliver personalised, scientifically-proven nudges, reminders and support in the way most likely to reduce the cyber risk," Alashe added. "We're also changing the game when it comes to advanced analytics, data and reporting metrics - making it easier to affect security behaviour change and make better decisions about cyber security risk."

In this research, Forrester evaluated the market according to criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. To download a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness And Training Solutions, Q1 2020, please visit the CybSafe website.

About CybSafe

Cyber risks are not going to be solved by focusing on technology alone; the human side of the equation matters.

CybSafe is a next generation online cyber security awareness platform. It measures what people know about security, individual security habits, people's attitudes towards security, and overall cyber risk. Through a combination of AI-machine learning, intelligent phishing simulation and security interventions developed in collaboration with psychologists, CybSafe enhances and measures security awareness, behaviour, and culture.

The company is headquartered at Level39, Canary Wharf, London.

www.cybsafe.com

CybSafe