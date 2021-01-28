Cybersecurity Threats Prompt a Worldwide Response

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The propagation of threats to the cybersecurity infrastructure of organizations and businesses continues to put pressure on governments and security firms. In the most recent example, Google claimed that a North Korean government hacking group has targeted members of the cyber-security community engaging in vulnerability research. According to a report by the Associated Press, Adam Weidemann, a researcher from Google's Threat Analysis Group, said in the online report published late Monday, that hackers supposedly backed by North Korea created a fake research blog and multiple Twitter profiles to build credibility and interact with the security researchers they targeted. The U.N. Security Council in 2019 estimated North Korea earned as much as USD 2 Billion over several years through illicit cyber operations targeting cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial transactions, generating income that is harder to trace and offsets capital lost to U.S.-led economic sanctions over its nuclear weapons program. Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW).

Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella commented on the cybersecurity industry and its recent failures following the company's involvement in uncovering the extent of the major SolarWinds cyber-attack from back in December, which impacted cybersecurity firm FireEye (FEYE) and government agencies including the Treasury, Commerce, and State Departments, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. "One of the things about Microsoft's investment is really not just about the security investment — which is substantial when you look at Defender or Sentinel or Azure Active Directory and the list goes on — but it is that ability to take all of our investments in AI and data and infrastructure and bring it to bear for security," Nadella said. "And that I think is what makes us pretty unique."

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF) announced yesterday breaking news that, "Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security, has been invited to present at the 32nd World Outlook Financial Conference which will be held on February 5 & 6, 2021.

32nd World Outlook Financial Conference

The World Outlook Financial Conference is designed to facilitate discussions regarding investment opportunities and investing strategies for 2021 among leading financial experts, and to bring forth professional opinions on these topics. The conference was founded by Michael Campbell, host of the nationally syndicated radio show, MoneyTalks, for which Ian L. Paterson has been a regular guest on the show, providing North American investors with insights into the cybersecurity market.

'It is a great honour to be invited to 32nd World Outlook Financial Conference and to be able to present in front of many top industry & financial experts,' said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security. 'With cyberattacks and data breaches on the rise, cybersecurity is becoming a critical asset for companies to become efficient. By presenting at the conference, I will be able to shed some light on the importance of implementing innovative authentication solutions in protecting valuable information from security threats.'

The World Outlook Financial Conference will be broadcast live and can be accessed from any internet device. To sign up, register at https://mikesmoneytalks.ca/world-outlook-conference-2021/

About Plurilock: Plurilock Security is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock Security's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock Security enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind."

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) announced on November 19th, 2020 the acquisition of Respond Software, the cybersecurity investigation automation company and creator of the Respond Analyst. The acquisition of Respond Software opens new market opportunities to deliver eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities to a broad set of customers. Additionally, it enables Mandiant® Solutions to further productize and scale its expertise and front-line intelligence as part of the Mandiant Advantage platform. The transaction closed on November 18, 2020 and is valued at approximately $186 million in cash and stock, exclusive of assumed unvested stock options. The Respond Analyst is an XDR engine that accelerates cyber investigation and response by automating the correlation of multi-sourced attack evidence using cloud-based data science models that ingest data from a comprehensive set of security technologies. This technology will become a key part of the Mandiant Advantage platform, bringing vendor-agnostic XDR and investigation capabilities that integrates with any customer environment. Further, the combination of cloud-based correlation and intelligent data science models will be used in the delivery of Mandiant Managed Defense, speeding response times and providing better security outcomes for customers while scaling existing Managed Defense resources to protect more customers.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) announced on December 7th, 2020 the establishment of a new Cloud platform in the UAE. With nine locations across the globe, Qualys is expanding its highly scalable Cloud Platform that powers Qualys' suite of integrated IT, security, and compliance cloud apps including its latest VMDR® (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) and Multi-Vector EDR solutions. Uniquely, the Qualys Cloud Platform provides real-time visibility across the entire hybrid environment from on premises, endpoints, mobile, containers, cloud(s) and OT and IoT environments via an array of sensors and connectors that bring the telemetry required to provide continuous 2-second visibility across all IT assets. "The Qualys Cloud Platform is built on a cloud-native, microservices-based, containerized architecture that delivers an extensible, scalable, powerful experience. And, above all, it provides real-time visibility across the entire global and hybrid IT environment allowing to detect and prioritize critical vulnerabilities, identify malware and effectively respond all from one single pane of glass," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "We are very happy to now deploy another instance of our Global Cloud Platform in the UAE."

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) announced on January 26th, a new Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution, FortiXDR, designed to reduce complexity, speed detection, and coordinate response to cyberattacks across the organization. FortiXDR is the only solution of its kind to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for the investigation effort critical to incident response. Expanding on the cloud-native endpoint platform of FortiEDR, it enhances an organization's Security Fabric and the threat protection powered by FortiGuard Labs security services. Specifically, FortiXDR can fully automate security operations processes typically handled by experienced security analysts to mitigate threats faster across the broad attack surface. "Cybercriminals are using sophisticated—and increasingly intelligent—tools to target vulnerable network edges resulting from digital innovation. As a result, organizations need smarter, faster security operations to combat sophisticated, organized cybercrime. FortiXDR is the only XDR solution that leverages artificial intelligence to replicate the hands-on investigation that otherwise leaves organizations playing catch up. Applied across the Security Fabric platform, it helps enterprises keep pace with today's accelerating threat landscape, even for organizations limited by small teams and few tools."

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) announced on January 25th, that Prisma® Cloud, Cortex® XDR™ and Cortex® Data Lake have been added to Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services, which has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization. Its sponsoring agency is the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). "As the SolarStorm attack reminds us yet again of the importance of modernizing cybersecurity, we're thrilled to add three innovative security products to the FedRAMP Authorized Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services to help customers remain protected against evolving threats," said Dana Barnes, senior vice president of Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks. "One of the newly added products is Cortex XDR, the very solution that protected us from an attempted SolarStorm attack. As hundreds of U.S. government and defense agencies trust Palo Alto Networks to safeguard their operations, data and missions, we're dedicated to delivering the solutions to meet their needs."

