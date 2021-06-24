CyberProof Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing Businesses' Daily Operations with Its Agile Managed Security Services

Its hybrid model delivers exceptional flexibility to customers, enabling them to deploy the solution on-premise, in the cloud, or in a mixed hybrid environment

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European managed security and professional services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CyberProof Inc., a UST company, with the 2021 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award. CyberProof's comprehensive management platform helps enterprises manage incident detection so teams can rapidly and efficiently respond to situations. In combination with its SeeMo AI bot, the platform enables smart automation, data interpretation, detection and threat visibility, and real-time collaboration tools.

"CyberProof enhances customer's daily operations by addressing each client's network and security operation's needs during their digital transformation journey," said Piotr Kopczynski, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Its CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) platform offers a 'single pane of glass' view of security operations for an organization's security team. It enables transparency and collaboration with analysts and stakeholders to help them make real-time decisions about cyber initiatives."

The company employs a hybrid model to meet the demand for on-premise, cloud, and mixed hybrid environments. This model enables a top-down and bottom-up approach, driving engagement and board-level conversations between stakeholders and CyberProof. Its services are pre-integrated with leading security information and event management (SIEM) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) technologies, including Microsoft Azure® Sentinel and Defender for Endpoint, to make systems more resilient while lowering costs.

CyberProof can integrate into any existing security analytics solution, delivering high flexibility. It also offers a competitive advantage by onboarding customers and providing services that can be operational within weeks. Furthermore, it co-creates with large companies to build next-generation security operations and solve detection and response problems for both on-premise and cloud platforms through cloud-based security monitoring.

"As an internally developed solution, CyberProof can build unique capabilities around migration between team knowledge and security analytics platforms, offering a critical advantage for enterprises that plan to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and record their knowledge to the cloud while modernizing their security operation centers," noted Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "The company's strong customer focus and collaborations with many of the world's leading organizations are expected to position it for constant growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About CyberProof, Inc.

CyberProof is a security services company that helps organizations intelligently manage their incident detection and response. Our advanced cyber defense platform enables operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact. SeeMo, our virtual analyst, automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows our nation-state cyber experts and your team to prioritize the most urgent incidents and proactively identify and respond to potential threats. We collaborate with our global clients, academia, and the technology ecosystem to continuously advance the art of cyber defense. CyberProof is part of the UST family. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. For more information, see: www.cyberproof.com

