CyberMDX and Alphatron Medical Partner to Improve Data Security Across Medical Workflows

- Partnership to help European healthcare organizations mitigate the cybersecurity threats that accompany the explosive growth of connected IoT and medical devices

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, and Alphatron Medical , today announced a partnership to help manage cybersecurity risks and protect the data workflow for Alphatron Medical's customers.

With the increased digitization of hospitals, Alphatron Medical offers various IT solutions, data workflows and medical workware, enabling healthcare professionals to work smoothly and comfortably throughout the entire care process. The company's integrated approach helps healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) manage today's increasingly complex healthcare IT environments. Serving almost all hospitals in the Netherlands, as well as many in Belgium and Germany, Alphatron's solutions help their customers maximize their IT systems and enable healthcare providers to focus on patient care.

The value of electronic personal health information (ePHI) has led to a dramatic rise in cyber-attacks against healthcare organizations and has emphasized the criticality of cybersecurity as a component of any healthcare organization's IT strategy. The partnership will help improve the quality of security for Alphatron's customers, utilizing CyberMDX's Healthcare Security Suite to ensure the data security of Alphatron's data management solutions. CyberMDX's solution provides customers with endpoint visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to any connected medical, IT, or IoT devices. The solution ensures healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) can keep pace with the fast growing IT ecosystems and protect the vast amount of ePHI flowing through their networks and devices on a daily basis.

"With the intricacies of healthcare networks growing more complex by the day, partnerships to ensure the continued protection of critical data and medical infrastructure are vital," said Amir Vashkover, AVP, Business Development & Strategic Alliances at CyberMDX. "Our partnership will further expand our presence in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands where Alphatron serves 95% of healthcare providers. It's also going to give Alphatron customers access to an award winning IoT Security solution that significantly limits the attack surface and reduces likelihood of a successful breach."

"The CyberMDX solution fits well into our portfolio of integrated medical IT workstations and image management and exchange products because it allows hospitals to simplify, secure and improve work processes within healthcare," said Harald Verloop, CEO, Alphatron Medical. "Unlike other IT assets, connected medical devices are often unprotected or unmanaged. Alphatron is taking its responsibility to make sure their customers have the ability to implement a state-of-the-art cybersecurity solution."

