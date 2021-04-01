CyberLogitec Announces Young Kyu Song as CEO

Founded in 2000 as an offshoot from Hanjin Shipping, CyberLogitec has steadily built its independent reputation and brand but still looks to its roots for inspiration. Mr. Song joined Hanjin Shipping in 1988 and has since held multiple senior management positions within the Hanjin Group in Korea, Spain, the Netherlands, and Germany during his 28-year tenor with the company prior to joining EUSU Holdings in 2015. Since 2016, Mr. Song has held the position of CEO at EUSU Holdings, CyberLogitec's parent company, and EUSU Logistics, an International Logistics provider, and will continue to hold these positions into the future.

On his new appointment, Mr. Song shares,' I am deeply humbled by this appointment and am excited to working more closely with our great colleagues in CyberLogitec. As CEO of both CyberLogitec and EUSU Holdings, I look forward to developing synergies across the Group's various business units to enhance our innovations and create a more agile environment for our Group to grow. As for many businesses, 2020 was an exceptional year for CyberLogitec, but as we enter 2021, I am confident that our company is transforming for the better and we will be better equipped in providing our customers with industry leading and future proof solutions.'

Mr. Song's priority for CyberLogitec is to extract learnings and synergies from the wider Group and apply those to CyberLogitec. This will mean furthering the Group's advanced technologies and embracing the company's pursuit of new technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Machine Leaning and digitalization. The culmination of Mr. Song's strong leadership and business acumen, along with his track record of technical expertise, will enhance CyberLogitec's momentum and reputation as the preferred partner in enabling digital transformation for the industry at large.

