Cyber Security survey set to support UK IT departments.

Crimson, a Microsoft Gold Partner and IT recruitment firm, has partnered with Threat Intelligence specialists Cyjax to deliver a report on the state of Cyber Security in 2020. The report will be based on findings from a nationwide survey of IT professionals. The survey investigates the trends associated with cyber-attacks on businesses during 2020, and the different strategies technologists have used to overcome Cyber Security threats.

IT professionals responsible for delivering Cyber Security strategies are invited to take part in the survey, which will help UK IT departments review their approach and learn from other professionals.

Ian Thornton-Trump CD, CSIO for Cyjax, commented:

"Two and a half million, five million and even upwards of ten million dollars has been paid to cyber criminals by organisations victimised by the combination punch of Ransomware combined with Blackmail – within the last year. Are we making the right choices, the right investments in people? Or are we far too reliant on outdated notions of permitter defences and underinvestment in digital transformation? These are the tough questions CISO's are asking themselves."

Andy Basham, Senior Recruitment Consultant at Crimson, said:

"Attacks are on the increase, and the demand for Cyber Security professionals has reached unprecedented levels. There is a shortage of cyber professionals in the UK, as well as investing in Cyber as a career path; we need to analyse the data we have. This survey will help UK IT departments benchmark their activities and navigate the threats."

All participants will receive a copy of the report, which will also include comments from Cyber Security experts. Participants can choose to be anonymous or state their contact details to enter a prize draw to win £250 in Amazon vouchers. The survey will close on Friday 6th November at 5 pm.

To take part visit: https://bit.ly/cybersecuritysurvey20

Notes to Editors

About Crimson

Crimson is an IT recruitment and IT solutions business that unites your people, processes, and technology. Crimson forms part of the $1B global IT services Harvey Nash Group and is a Microsoft Gold Partner. www.crimson.co.uk

About Cyjax

Award-winning Cyjax specialises in threat intelligence covering cyber, physical, and political focuses to enable organisations to efficiently detect threats to their interests. www.cyjax.com

