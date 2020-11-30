Cyber Insurance Market Worth $ 32.47 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 23.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cyber Insurance Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cyber Insurance Market Overview

Surge in mandatory cybersecurity regulations and legislations regarding cybersecurity to boost demand for insurance protection. The government regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies worldwide have taken numerous initiatives to tighten data security and protection. With the advent of COVID-19, the need for a cyber-insurance policy has been realized by policyholders, brokers, insurers, and agents. For example, in February 2020, the Californian assembly introduced a bill to make cyber insurance mandatory to process regulated and protected personal information for all state contractors. The rise in data privacy laws such as the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US, the global standard, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are persuading insurance providers to focus on cyber insurance measures. The increasing digitization has led to a tremendous growth in the rate of cyberattacks, more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, complex governance requirements and regulations in data security are expected to drive the adoption of the cyber insurance market in future. The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Sophos, Trend Micro, Cisco Systems, HPE, Fortine, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc, Symantec Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cyber Insurance Market on the basis of Deployment Model, Service Type, Organization Size, Application, and Geography.

Cyber Insurance Market by Deployment Model

Cloud-based



On-premise

Cyber Insurance Market by Service Type

Wireless security



Application security



Network security



Endpoint security

Cyber Insurance Market by Organization Size

Large Companies



Small and Medium Businesses

Cyber Insurance Market by Application

Government



IT and Telecommunications



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Retail



Healthcare



Aerospace and Defense



Manufacturing

Cyber Insurance Market by Geography

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the world

