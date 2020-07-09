Cybellum Announces a Strategic Design Partnership on Vehicle-level Cybersecurity With Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi's Innovation Lab in Tel Aviv

This strategic cooperation is the first to focus on vehicle-level risk assessment

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, a leader in Automotive Cybersecurity Risk Assessment solutions, today announces a strategic partnership with The Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv. Following a successful POC of Cybellum's solution, done by the Innovation Lab, the two will cooperate to build innovative cybersecurity technologies to be implemented in the automotive market.

The Alliance is working on four major areas of innovation in order to develop the mobility of the future: electrification, connected vehicles and services, autonomous driving, and new mobility services. As part of this effort, one of the main focus of the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv is cybersecurity.

"At the Lab, we are looking into fresh, novel approaches to the most fundamental problems in our industry, among which cybersecurity," says Etienne Barbier, Director at the Innovation Lab. "Managing software security is no longer an optional activity for car manufacturers but a mandatory transformation to a future with fully automated, self-assessed, self-healing software. The Cybellum team built the technology foundation necessary to make this future a reality."

Today, most of the risk assessment in the automotive industry is conducted manually or using tools on a single component level. This methodology can't scale and only provides partial information. An entire vehicle is a very complex system composed of over a hundred connected components, with a complex interconnection.

This strategic cooperation will focus on vehicle-level risk assessment, taking into account the architecture of the vehicle model and the automated assessment of a vehicle's complex mesh of software and hardware.

"Our collaboration with Cybellum will bring to the market the first solution that can calculate the risk of a vulnerability in the full vehicle context, help the Alliance brands to manage the risk accurately, save time and be competitively prepared for upcoming regulations," said Eldad Raziel, Cyber Security Leader at the Alliance Innovation Lab.

Cybellum automotive risk analysis solutions automatically detect a wide range of vulnerabilities in in-vehicle ECUs and other automotive software. Using upcoming developments from the new cooperation, Alliance companies will be able to use the Cybellum solution suite to gain full, ongoing visibility to their cybersecurity exposure at the vehicle level and get the necessary guidance on risk remediation.

"We are happy to collaborate with the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv. Their expertise of current and future vehicle architectures together with the importance of security as a significant part of it creates a shared vision of how automotive software lifecycle should evolve to meet the new market realities. This will help us drive our business forward, and with it, improve the safety of car drivers worldwide," said Slava Bronfman, Cybellum CEO.

About Cybellum

Cybellum empowers automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the entire vehicle life cycle. Our agentless solution scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber vulnerabilities. Manufacturers can then take immediate actions and eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road. Cybellum already partners with 10 leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide.

About the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv

The Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv aims to advance the state-of-the-art mobility, with a focus on vision sensors, cybersecurity, and data & AI. Its mission is to identify and test Israeli technologies that could be implemented in future cars and services offered by the Alliance member companies.

The Lab collaborates with the local innovation ecosystem through joint prototyping efforts. To date it has led more than 15 collaborative projects and POCs with Israeli start-ups. The Lab, located in Park Atidim TLV, builds on a unique 1600 m2 facility which provides startups with space to test technologies with real vehicles, as well as on a team of engineers permanently located in Israel.

Since February 2018, it has also operated under the new Technological Labs program of the Israeli Innovation Authority.

Media Contact

Adi Bar-Lev

Cybellum Technologies Ltd.

+1 (415) 992-6330

pr@cybellum.com

SOURCE Cybellum