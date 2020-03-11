CX Director, Mazda Motor Europe, to Share 5 Key Lessons Learned after Customer-Centric Transformation

To register for the 14th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange or to view the event agenda, please visit: https://www.customercontactmindxchange.com/eu20/register/

Beamud will detail how the Japanese car manufacturer Mazda has transformed its operating model in Europe by placing customers at the epicenter of the organisation. He will explain how the transformation process, which started in 2018, is having a significant impact on processes, tools and people, and share five important lessons learned over the journey. Participants will leave with insights on internal hurdles Mazda needed to overcome, including analysis and takeaways from a recent case.

The event will also include an Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion – CX: Measuring for Impact!, which will be moderated by Rob Wilson, Director of Service Operations (UK & I), Marsh. Wilson has extensive experience leading customer service strategies and streamlining processes through automation, "systems thinking," data analytics and more. The expert panel will include Benedikt Dormann, Director, Global Customer Service, N26 Group; Philip Purdy, Head of Customer Care, Urban Sports Club; Sarah Simpson, Customer Experience Director, Sky Betting and Gaming; and Branimir Spajić, Director, Customer Experience Management Department, Hrvatski Telekom.

The panelists will identify the best metrics to ensure that the measures your organisation is tracking are the ones that will really help it learn about and improve the customer experience. They will discuss how to discover the customers' true priorities and provide insight into leveraging metrics to uncover actionable insights for your organisation.

The 14th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange will offer contact centre and customer experience executives the opportunity to benefit from dynamic collaboration zones fostering transformational thinking to drive growth. The event features numerous networking opportunities with customer contact industry peers.

