Cutting-Edge Manufacturing for Cell and Gene Therapies Just Got the Boost it Needs

Virtuosi® – the leading Pharma VR education tool – has expanded to deliver immersive VR training for advanced therapies manufacturing

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuosi® powered by QxP, the world's first virtual reality (VR) education platform for pharmaceutical manufacturing, has expanded its offering, announcing a suite of state-of-the art video content and highly immersive VR training experiences for cell and gene therapies production.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP's), comprising cell, gene, and tissue-engineered therapies, are delivering breakthroughs in the treatment of diseases, and are widely acknowledged to be the future of medicine. Yet the sophisticated manufacturing facilities, exacting training requirements, and complex bioprocessing procedures make these advanced therapies much more costly and demanding to produce.

"Traditional methods are not working to effectively and quickly train the thousands of new operators being hired for the intricate processes required to produce advanced therapies," explained Brian Duncan, COO of Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP), the inventor of Virtuosi. "Cell and gene therapies can save lives right now, but the challenges around manufacturing are often the rate-limiting step in getting these drugs to the patients whose lives depend on them. We understand that time is of the essence, and our Virtuosi development team had to move fast."

"There are big challenges that we need to work on together right now to secure the future and potential of ATMPs for patients," said Dr. Heather Main of ATMP Sweden. "I have found Good Manufacturing Practices ('GMP') for the ATMP field to be an extremely exciting space with currently limitless opportunity for learning and exponential growth with currently few 'experts' in the diversity of critical areas."

Advanced therapies, often custom-produced for each individual patient, are expensive, sometimes costing more than a million dollars per treatment. "Making mistakes is not an option: there are patients waiting for potentially life-saving treatments, and it is not an option for the companies that need to be efficient and cost-effective to keep producing more treatments," noted Duncan.

Sterile manufacturing in pharma has seen strong benefits in using VR, as Virtuosi is already widely deployed in large and smaller enterprises, significantly reducing error rates and greatly speeding up training programs, improving training effectiveness and delivery of product.

