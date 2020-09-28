Customer selects Mycronic's MYPro Line solution for flexible electronics manufacturing

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic, the leading Swedish high-tech company providing production equipment to the electronics industry, has received an order for a complete MYPro Line solution comprising two fully automated and complete assembly lines including intelligent component storage and software tools for process monitoring. Flexibility, process control, high productivity and superior production quality have been key factors in choosing Mycronic as a supplier. The net value of the order amount to approximately USD 3 million and is expected to be installed at customer site end of 2020.

Mycronic's MYPro Line solution is receiving high interest from customers. The solution is a complete SMT assembly line, designed for smart factory connectivity. The order comprises of state-of-the-art jet printing technology, versatile pick-and-place equipment, high-accuracy 3D inspection systems, intelligent storage solutions and software tools for process control. With the MYPro Line, customers can achieve a more flexible and profitable electronics production.

"We are very proud that customers value our technology and invest in our full-line solutions. It demonstrates that we are creating production solutions that the market is looking for, and help our customers to improve profitability and expand their business," says Clemens Jargon, Acting Sr VP Assembly Solutions High Flex at Mycronic.

Mycronic's MYPro Line - one intelligent SMT line from a single vendor

With one integrated line from a single vendor, manufacturers benefit from continuous process improvement, real-time production insights and proactive component replenishment.

The MYPro Line offering comprises the following key technologies and process steps:

MY700 Jet Printer and Jet Dispenser - high-speed and high-precision jetting of solder paste and assembly fluids

PI 3D SPI - high-accuracy solder paste inspection of printed circuit boards

MY300 pick-and-place - versatile assembly equipment offering full flexibility from batch-size-one to series production

K 3D AOI - advanced automated optical inspection of printed circuit boards

SMD Tower - intelligent and compact component storage systems

Mycronic's Assembly Process Management software suite - tailored software tools for process control of the most complex manufacturing environments

The information was submitted for publication on September 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

