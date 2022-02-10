Customer Relationship Management Market size worth $ 132.03 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rapidly increasing digital transformation, adopting advanced technologies to improve functions and value delivery to the customers, and shift towards adopting new business models are the factors driving the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Body - Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Customer Relationship Management Market" By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Industry (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprise), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Customer Relationship Management Market size was valued at USD 52.06 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 132.03 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Customer Relationship Management Market Overview

The market growth factors are increasing digital transformation, advanced technologies across all the business sites, and shifting of traditional companies to adopt new business models and trends. Customer relationship management helps offer a better customer experience after valuable data analysis. Increasing digital helps the CRM Market to provide better customer satisfaction. It helps in transformation and enhances the customer expedition by delivering an excellent customer experience through communication. Therefore, to effectively execute digitization, the demand for software is increasing, which are the factors boosting the market growth of the Customer Relationship Management Market.

The customer management software provides a vast amount of personal and private data gathered by organizations and customers. The customer relationship software system holds important information like corporate spying, credit card details, financial details, patient health data, and sales data. The safety and security of such data are significant concerns for companies' factors restraining market growth—also, the General Data Protection Regulation to secure customer information initiatives by governments across the globe. CRM software with increased operating efficiency and less operating cost with a growing population and rising adoption of bringing your device ecosystem are the opportunities for the market growth of the Customer Relationship Management Market.

Key Developments in Customer Relationship Management Market

On November 2020 , Microsoft Corporation announced a strategic alliance with C3.ai and Adobe Systems, Inc. to provide advanced and AI-powered CRM solutions. This advanced offering is expected to offer improved predictive capabilities.

, Microsoft Corporation announced a strategic alliance with C3.ai and Adobe Systems, Inc. to provide advanced and AI-powered CRM solutions. This advanced offering is expected to offer improved predictive capabilities. On February 2021 , Copper CRM, Inc. acquired Sherlock to help clients build more meaningful relations with customers and prospects. Also, it delivers experts with transparency on what their target is doing via the customer journey to drive customer success, action for sales, and account management.

, Copper CRM, Inc. acquired Sherlock to help clients build more meaningful relations with customers and prospects. Also, it delivers experts with transparency on what their target is doing via the customer journey to drive customer success, action for sales, and account management. On April 2021 , Microsoft Corporation launched Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamic 365 to modernize the end-to-end customer experience.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Adobe Inc., AMDOCS Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite, Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corporation, and Salesforce.com, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Customer Relationship Management Market On the basis of Deployment, Industry, and Geography.

Customer Relationship Management Market, By Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Customer Relationship Management Market, By Industry

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprise

Customer Relationship Management Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

