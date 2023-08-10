Curve expands partnership with Lewes FC, becoming training wear sponsor

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve , the financial super app that consolidates all of your cards into one, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with pioneering English football club Lewes FC.

The East Sussex side, which commonly refers to itself as "Equality FC" is the first team in world football to pay its male and female players equally. Both teams are allocated the same budget, play on the same pitch and use the same facilities. It was this commitment to fairness and empowerment that first attracted the attention of the financial super app, which also has empowerment at the core of its mission.

"We couldn't dream up a club that embodied our brand values more closely than Lewes," said Henry Nicholls, Brand Strategy Lead at Curve. "They're not afraid to tackle the status quo. They empower their fans to be owners, which we've done ourselves through two crowdfunding rounds. And they push their competitors to play fair too. They want industry-wide change, and so do we. We share the same rebellious spirit, the same values, and yes – the same goals. It's important to recognise and support women's football at a local level to see real change at the very top."

In 2022, Curve kicked off their partnership with a series of content, including a social media video aimed at highlighting and challenging the negative perceptions of women's football. Lewes' players took on their fiercest competitors – trolls on Twitter – and they won.

Lewes echoed their excitement for the partnership expansion, reiterating their alignment with the financial app.

"We're delighted to be renewing our partnership with Curve. Curve is a brave, forward-thinking brand that thinks completely outside the box while putting their customers first, so we feel very much aligned. Our previous season together championed our movement and brought to light important issues in a fresh, creative way. We are looking forward to working together while highlighting how football can be done differently for the good of the game and also the wider world," said Stef McLoughlin, Commercial Manager, Lewes FC

Their renewed partnership goes further, with the Curve logo taking centre stage on the Lewes FC training wear.

With England riding high off of the back of their Euros win last year and the FIFA Women's World Cup in full swing, support for the women's game is at an all time high. With this renewed partnership, Curve is quick to assert its support for the game, which goes beyond the big tournaments.

"We could have sponsored a Premier League team. Gone to one of the top tournaments or one of the best known players. But as underdogs ourselves, competing against much bigger players, with much deeper pockets, and trying to show a behemoth of an industry that there is a better way of doing things – it had to be Lewes," said Henry Nicholls, Brand Strategy Lead at Curve

The Lewes FC training shirts will be available to buy from https://www.kitlocker.com/lewesfc in the coming weeks.

About Curve

Curve is a financial super app. It is on a mission to be the one-stop-shop for all of a consumer's financial needs; a single point of access to a wide range of financial products and services, bundling together all your money into one smart card and an even smarter app. Unlike other services available in the market today, Curve allows customers to connect and supercharge their legacy banks to the 21st century, without leaving their bank or signing up to a new bank. Curve is live in 31 markets across the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).

