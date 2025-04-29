CURIOSITY MEETS CRAFT: CURIOUZ LAUNCHES TO REDEFINE THE VINTAGE FURNITURE MARKETPLACE

New AI-powered platform connects designers, collectors, and dealers with curated tech-enabled alternative to mass-market sourcing and an opportunity to be part of a thriving community

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiouz, a new digital platform dedicated to vintage and classic furniture, officially launches today, offering a smarter, more sustainable way to source timeless design pieces. Blending AI authentication, innovative logistics, and a vibrant community, Curiouz provides interior designers, collectors, and dealers with a curated alternative to mass-market furniture.

With over 500 vetted sellers across Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, Curiouz has quickly gained traction with global buyers and a strong network of independent dealers, respected galleries, and seasoned collectors. The platform offers a hand-picked selection of rare and characterful pieces, verified through both advanced AI and expert human authentication to ensure provenance, condition, and quality.

Curiouz stands out by offering a streamlined, trustworthy, and eco-conscious sourcing process. At its heart is a commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, responding to growing demand for environmentally responsible design. With vintage and upcycled furniture gaining market share, Curiouz positions itself as the design world's answer to platforms like Vinted and eBay, tailored specifically for interiors.

To tackle the challenges of international furniture delivery, Curiouz has built a custom logistics system optimised for safe, cross-border shipping. This ensures that delicate, one-of-a-kind items arrive securely and on time, solving one of the biggest challenges in vintage furniture buying.

More than a marketplace, Curiouz is also a collaborative platform, fostering connection between interior designers, collectors, and artisans. Through community events, shared projects, and a common commitment to quality and sustainability, Curiouz is building a dynamic network that celebrates design heritage and supports modern creative expression.

Demand for vintage and sustainable furniture is rising fast, particularly in the U.S., where 62% of consumers actively seek out eco-friendly products. With its unique offering, Curiouz is well-positioned to become a global leader in premium vintage furniture sourcing

Barbara Neto, Founder and CEO of Curiouz, comments:

"I founded Curiouz to create something radically different – a platform that values authenticity, sustainability, and human connection. Curiouz is not a marketplace; it is a movement for design professionals who believe furniture should have soul, story, and longevity. We are helping designers create spaces that not only look beautiful but feel meaningful. With Curiouz, designers can confidently source pieces that speak to their clients' values and their own creative vision."