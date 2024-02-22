Curasight publishes information memorandum in connection with forthcoming rights issue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasight A/S ("Curasight" or the "Company") (XSAT: CURAS) has prepared and published an information memorandum (the "Information Memorandum") relating to the new issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of up to DKK 51.2 million before transaction costs (the "Rights Issue"), which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 13 February 2024. The Information Memorandum is available on the Company's, Nordic Issuing AB's and Redeye AB's respective websites (www.curasight.com , www.nordic-issuing.se , www.redeye.se).

Summary of the Rights Issue

Each existing share in the Company, as of the record date on 22 February 2024 , entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right. Seven (7) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share at a subscription price of DKK 18 per share.

, up to and including . The Company's management team, consisting of Ulrich Krasilnikoff (CEO and CFO), Andreas Kjær (CSO/CMO and co-founder) and Hanne Damgaard Jensen (CDO/COO), and members of the Company's Board of Directors, consisting of Per Falholt, Charlotte Vedel , and Kirsten Drejer , have committed to subscribe for shares in the rights issue for a total of approx. DKK 1.7 million , corresponding to 3.4 percent of the rights issue.

Information Memorandum

Full terms and conditions for the Rights Issue as well as other information about the Company and further information about subscription commitments, is included in the Information Memorandum. The Information Memorandum is available on the Company's, Nordic Issuing AB's and Redeye AB's respective websites (www.curasight.com, www.nordic-issuing.se, www.redeye.se). Subscription forms will be available on the Company's, Nordic Issuing AB's, and Redeye AB's respective websites.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

21 February – 5 March 2024 Trading in subscription rights 22 February 2024 Record date for the Rights Issue 22 February 2024 Publication of the Information Memorandum 23 February – 7 March 2024 Subscription period 23 February until the Rights Issue is registered with the Danish Business Authority Trading in temporary shares Around 12 March 2024 Estimated publication of the outcome in the Rights Issue



Advisors

Redeye AB is acting as a financial advisor to Curasight. DLA Piper Denmark Advokatpartnerselskab is acting as the legal adviser of Curasight. VP Euronext Securities A/S is the Company's issuing agent and Nordic Issuing is acting as the settlement agent.

For more information regarding Curasight, please contact:

Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO

Phone: +45 22 83 01 60

E-mail: uk@curasight.com

www.curasight.com

