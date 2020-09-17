CUPRA Formentor: "We transformed nature into colour"

- The CUPRA Formentor features an exclusive three-colour, nature-inspired palette: Petrol Blue Matt, Magnetic Tech Matt and Graphene Grey

- The process of designing the colour palette of the brand's first CUV took three years and over 800 different formulations were made

- The CUPRA Formentor can now be reserved and the first units will be seen on streets all over the world this coming autumn

MARTORELL, Spain, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 28 grams of pearl blue, 25.2 of black, 9.2 of Crystal Silver, 1.5 of white, 0.6 of violet, a little bit of shine and aluminium... Behind these quantities there are more than three years of work, countless trials and at the end, a name: Petrol Blue. From the very moment the CUPRA designers began to draw the initial sketches of the Formentor, the Color&Trim team started to work on the colours that would be used on the brand's first model. Several elements define the spirit of a car like the CUPRA Formentor: sophistication, innovation, captivating exterior design... and its three exclusive colours. Each one with a story behind it; its reason for being.