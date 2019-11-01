CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition: Eye-catching Design and a Resonating Sound

Under its exterior sits an advanced 300PS/400Nm turbocharged, direct-injection, four-cylinder 2-litre TSI petrol engine, a precision seven-speed DSG transmission, 4Drive all-wheel drive system, and emotive Akrapovic exhaust system.

"The CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition is a vehicle that will surprise car enthusiasts and shows our passion for developing and designing products that exude the essence of the brand. With the Limited Edition we've turned up the volume on the visual styling and driving sound," says CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths.

Designed to perform

Copper CUPRA lettering and the exclusive exterior details, such as the unique Copper thread carbon fibre roof spoiler and mirror covers and the colour palette of Graphene Grey, Energy Blue or Rodium Grey, highlight the CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition's unmatched levels of sophistication.

The mystique is heightened with the newly designed and exclusive 20" copper alloy wheels with a wider track, and prominently house the standard 18" Brembo brakes.

Inside, the Ateca Limited Edition offers the greatest levels of visual appeal, tactility, comfort and modernity starting with its striking Petrol Blue Alcantara bucket sports seats, a colour that continues through to the rear seats and door panels.

The interior colour is complimented by glossy black decorative dashboard details surrounding the air outlets and central console while copper carbon fibre interior mouldings frame the dashboard and climate controls.

The heart of performance

The CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition's dynamic performance is provided by one of the most advanced 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engines on the market. The 300PS/400Nm TSI unit allows the Ateca to reach 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 247km/h.

The engine is linked to a sophisticated 4Drive all-wheel drive system, seven-speed DSG transmission, and perfectly balanced steering, providing a dynamic assurance found in few other vehicles in the class.

Add to this the titanium Akrapovic exhaust system that delivers an exclusive, emotive exhaust note – while also saving 7kg – and the CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition is the ultimate expression in sophisticated performance.

The CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition's rarity will be guaranteed with just 1,999 units entering the market, placing it among the most unique vehicles on the road.





Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3m0d0ynWrI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021547/CUPRA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021548/CUPRA_Ateca.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021549/CUPRA_Ateca_Limited_Edition.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017612/CUPRA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CUPRA