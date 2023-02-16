Cumucore Selected for STL Partners' Top 100 Edge Companies to Watch

HELSINKI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private 4G/5G/6G Mobile Network experts Cumucore are pleased to announce their inclusion in STL Partners' 100 Edge Companies to Watch list for 2023 . A virtual "who's-who" of players delivering edge innovations, Cumucore's selection reflects its deep domain expertise and maturity, their growing catalog of international deployments and track record in reaching key financial targets.

"The edge market is dynamic and fast moving and it's been a pleasure to learn more about the achievements of a whole range of companies (from established to disruptive startups)", said Tilly Gilbert, Principal Consultant at STL Partners and edge practice lead.

Among the first to commercialize a fully 3GPP-compliant private 4G/5G network with a Virtualized Core, Cumucore brings full SDN/NFV capabilities and the strictest security into reach for a rapidly widening market. Combining the flexibility to support any applications, with on-premise data and cloud control, the Cumucore solution represents precisely the evolved edge capabilities that STL Partners recognize as industry-leading.

"The ramping demand for these next generation networks, and this recognition of our mature offering indicates a growing consensus in the industry that 5G's killer app may well be the private network," said Mika Skarp, Senior Product Manager at Cumucore.

Underscoring this demand, Cumucore has delivered scores of systems serving a wide range of use cases. Among the highest viability of these include Cumucore's Mobile POS solution in partnership with integrator Poutanet for massive outdoor events like Finnish winter festival Pikku Laskiainen , and this spring at a large electronic music festival in Central Europe. The system is also being deployed to help bridge the digital divide in underserved communities in Nigeria. The solution has been Shortlisted for WMC's 2023 GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy where it will be on display at the Cumucore stand, Hall 7 Stand 7G41.

ABOUT CUMUCORE

Cumucore provides fully virtualized 4G, 5G and 6G fully virtualized network core products and services to be used in non-public networks. With over a decade of experience bringing bespoke NFV, SDN Backhaul and 4G/5G/6G eVPC and 5GLAN & TSN for a variety of Industry 4.0, Broadcast Media, Connected Commerce Use Cases. Founded in 2013, Cumucore is Headquartered in Esbo, Finland.

