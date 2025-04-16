Cummins Launches Next-Gen Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummins Arabia and Cummins Middle East jointly launched Cummins' new Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at an exclusive event held in Dubai on Monday, April 14. The launch was attended by key customers, consultants, and partners from across diverse sectors including rental, data centers, utilities, commercial properties, healthcare, oil and gas, and manufacturing.

Cummins leadership unveiling the zero emissions Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Dubai.

The product was officially unveiled at the event by Lucio Kroll, Senior Director - New Energy Solutions, Cummins Power Generation; and Amit Deshpande, Managing Director - Cummins Arabia. Their presence underscores the strategic importance of this launch for both the company and the region.

The BESS launch marks a major step forward in Cummins' journey to support energy transition and power resilience across the Middle East. Attendees showed strong interest in the product's ability to address real-world energy needs, including peak shaving, backup power, and grid stability - all with a reduced environmental footprint.

"We're proud to bring BESS to the UAE market at a time when customers are seeking smarter, more sustainable ways to manage energy," said Rajat Mathur, Business Development Leader -New Energy Solutions, Cummins Power Systems. "This launch reflects our commitment to supporting our partners with solutions that are both forward-looking and practical."

"We've seen strong interest from customers across sectors who are looking for flexible and reliable ways to manage their energy use. BESS gives them a new level of control and confidence," said Emad Lotfy, Power Generation Business Director, Cummins Arabia.

Designed to deliver scalable, sustainable, and dependable energy storage, Cummins' BESS solutions are well-suited to the UAE's growing focus on renewable integration and reliable backup systems in critical facilities. Whether for urban commercial properties, remote industrial applications, or healthcare environments, BESS helps customers optimize energy use while meeting their sustainability goals.

Cummins Arabia, the largest distributor of Cummins products in the Middle East, played a central role in bringing this innovation to the region. With a team of over 550 professionals serving customers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, the company offers robust service capabilities, strong technical expertise, and end-to-end support for customers adopting this new technology.

As the UAE continues advancing toward a more sustainable energy future, Cummins' investment in BESS solutions positions the company as a trusted partner in enabling that transformation.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, comprises five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems, and Accelera by Cummins – supported by its global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy – the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. Cummins has approximately 69,900 employees and earned $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is leading the world toward a future of smarter, cleaner power at www.cummins.com.

About Cummins Arabia

Cummins Arabia is a joint venture between Cummins Inc. and the Olayan Group and consolidates Cummins distribution businesses in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Our products range from diesel and natural gas engines and generators, along with parts, filtration, and service solutions, and the new power product (now Accelera) portfolio including hydrogen production and fuel cells. Comprising of 10 service branches, eight warehouses, a high horsepower (HHP) Master Rebuild Center and a service training center, Cummins Arabia is fully equipped to deliver the right capabilities and expertise to our customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666325/Cummins_Arabia.jpg