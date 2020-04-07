Cubed Mobile Transforms One Mobile Device into Two

Remote employees instantly receive a secure mobile workspace & unified communications in a single app

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubed Mobile's technology transforms one mobile device into two, encapsulating an entire business smartphone in a super-app. The platform simplifies the corporate mobile experience and improves the work-life-privacy balance by providing a self-contained, centrally managed virtual smartphone that can be installed in any device, eliminating the need for a second device or SIM.

"Cubed Mobile's technology is the fastest-to-implement answer to burgeoning mobile workforce challenges, especially in light of all the new 'forced remote employees' resulting from coronavirus quarantines," said Lior Naveh, CEO of Cubed Mobile. "Companies can set up a corporate workspace within a few hours and enable their employees to work securely from any device in any location."

Cubed Mobile supports a multitude of scenarios, easing the ability to serve international customers, enhancing customer services with more coordinated support procedures and rolling support calls, and strengthens collaboration.

Added to any mobile device, it ensures complete protection with clear differentiation between the personal and professional, with different apps, phone numbers, contacts, and settings and can be individually customized within a corporate-approved "app library."

The patented solution reduces security and IT costs with the ability to remotely wipe, backup, and restore entire workspaces, apps, and settings and migrate them from one device to another with a click; this ensures company data stays within the organization, even if devices are lost or stolen and upon employee separation.

"Securing BYOD environments via traditional mobile device management systems has become more difficult," said Tzachi Zack, Chief Product Officer at Cubed Mobile. "Furthermore, the blurring lines between public and private communications threatens SMBs and SMEs directly – the first person a customer will call is their account manager – even if they've moved to a competitor."

The platform's management console enables IT and communications teams to create and enforce different settings, look and feel, file contents, access rights, device parameters (make, OS), and environment (geo-location, time, network, etc.) – all with comprehensive monitoring. The intuitive UI ensures minimal training with a shallow learning curve, delivering flexibility, security, and control. It streamlines and automates deployment, provisioning, policy management, app delivery, and updates with containerization and built-in enterprise-class security. The simplicity of the system means that SMBs and SMEs without dedicated IT teams can easily manage it as well.

"We invested a lot in R&D to ensure we're directly addressing the increasing need for privacy and security within the personal and professional mobile environments while simultaneously reducing the inconvenience to the company and the employee. Cubed Mobile combines the best of unified communications with the highest levels of mobile and endpoint device management in a single solution," concluded Naveh.

Cubed Mobile was recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Business Operations.

Cubed Mobile is offered on a freemium basis, with a limited number of users. Beyond that, the pricing varies based on volume.

