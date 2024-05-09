CUBE acquires Reg-Room to further extend its regulatory intelligence and horizon scanning capabilities

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CUBE, a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM), announces today its acquisition of Reg-Room, LLC ("Reg-Room"), a leading regulatory intelligence provider serving the financial services industry.

Founded by Nick Paraskeva and based in New York City, Reg-Room provides regulatory change monitoring and analysis solutions to the financial services industry and is widely recognised for its comprehensive and robust regulatory expertise and content with a well-established global customer base. Its flagship products, Reg-Track, Reg-Impact, and Regulatory Risk Report provide the banking, broker-dealer, asset management and insurance sectors with tailored, timely and highly accurate alerts and summaries on crucial regulatory changes with global coverage.

Nick Paraskeva, founder of Reg-Room, said, "We're excited to join the CUBE team and bring our regulatory expertise to an even broader audience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance. Together with CUBE, we're confident we can further transform the industry."

This acquisition furthers CUBE's sector leadership in financial services, delivering its vision to pioneer an industry-defining regulatory compliance and risk platform and comes weeks after CUBE's partnership announcement with Hg, a leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services providers.

Reg-Room's expertly curated regulatory summaries and analysis combined with CUBE's comprehensive content, technology and AI platform creates an unparalleled capability for financial firms across the globe, providing industry-leading automation, high-quality regulatory content, and enhanced customer value through a unified proposition.

Ben Richmond, founder and CEO of CUBE, said, "CUBE's focus on technology, content and AI to deliver a regulatory compliance and risk platform that is truly transformative for customers is at the core of this - and all of – our acquisitions. When we looked at the sector for highly complementary providers, Reg-Room clearly stood out with its industry-leading client retention, innovative solutions, and exceptionally high quality proprietary regulatory summaries, supported by a global team of regulatory experts. Combine this with CUBE's RegPlatform and RegBrain AI automation and it makes for a compelling proposition. Together, we are primed to set new standards of excellence in regulatory compliance."

Christopher Fielding, Partner at Hg, commented: "The significant investment Nick and the team have made in their products and people will continue to propel our vision for accelerated innovation and premium quality relevant regulatory content. We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this presents in delivering transformative regulatory capabilities to customers worldwide."

Thomas Martin, Principal at Hg, added: "We welcome Nick and the team as we continue to build a leading provider of regulatory intelligence for financial institutions across the globe."

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About CUBE

CUBE provides a highly comprehensive and robust source of classified, and meaningful AI-driven regulatory data to power its Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM) solutions. CUBE's purpose-built regulatory technology including its AI engine (RegBrain) and software platform (RegPlatform) tracks, analyses, and monitors laws, rules, and regulations in every country and in every published language to create an always up-to-date regulatory footprint that transforms visibility and compliance capability for customers across the globe.

With operations across Europe, North America, Canada, Asia, and Australia, CUBE serves a diverse and global base of customers and partners including the largest financial institutions in the world who leverage CUBE's platform to streamline their complex regulatory intelligence and change management processes.

About Hg

Hg supports the building of sector-leading enterprises that supply businesses with critical software applications or workflow services, delivering a more automated workplace for their customers.

This industry is characterised by digitisation trends that are in early stages of adoption and are set to transform the workplace for professionals over decades to come. Hg's support combines deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources, together providing compelling support to entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale their business – businesses that are well invested, enduring and serve their customers well.

With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, Hg's 400 employees and $65 billion in funds under management support a portfolio of around 50 businesses, worth over $140 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 110,000 employees, consistently growing revenues at more than 20%.

About Reg-Room

Reg-Room, LLC provides regulatory information services monitoring to the financial services industry in the US and internationally.

Key products include Reg-Track and the Regulatory Risk Report newsletter which provide tailored and concise information on the fast changing regulatory environment, as well as the Reg-Impact compliance management solution.

The principal of Reg-Room LLC is Nick Paraskeva, who has forty years' experience in Compliance and Regulation.

Nick founded Reg-Room after eleven years at Citigroup, where he was senior Vice president of Global Regulatory Risk in New York. He gained international expertise as Head of International Capital Policy at the UK SFA, the predecessor to the current FCA and PRA. Nick managed European regulatory issues at Salomon Brothers UK office before moving to their New York office in 1997.

Reg-Room is based in New York City.