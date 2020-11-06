CtrlS appoints Industry Veteran Bill Barney to its Board of Directors

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS, said, "We are delighted to announce Bill Barney's entry into the CtrlS Board. His extensive global experience across the data center and telecom sectors will be an asset to CtrlS as we roll out datacenters in emerging markets globally. We look forward to Bill advising the company as we continue to build and scale our business by establishing hyperscaler datacenters around the world."

An ICT industry veteran, Barney is Chairman & Managing Partner of Asian Century Equity. He was former Chairman & CEO of Global Cloud Xchange and CEO of India-based Reliance Communications. Since 2017, Bill has received numerous recognitions for his industry leadership including DataCloud Asia's Data Center Achievement and Thought Leadership awards. Bill also served nine years as CEO of Pacnet, Asia's leader in submarine cables, where he achieved industry-leading growth.

"I am pleased to join the CtrlS board during this strategic stage of growth and expansion," said Barney. "The company is already making a significant impact on the data center sector globally. With India at the forefront of best-in-class data center development for the emerging markets, CtrlS and its subsidiary Cloud4C are well positioned to embrace global growth in alignment with the rapid changes of digital transformation."

Today CtrlS Datacenters operates seven Rated-4 Hyperscale Data Centers in India spread across Mumbai, Delhi Region, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company has initiated its construction for its 300 MW Rated-4 Hyperscale Data Center Park in Mumbai. In addition, the company will soon commence construction of its 2 million square feet Rated-4 Hyperscale Data Center Park in Hyderabad spread across 20 acres. Plans are also underway for a Rated-4 Hyperscale Data Center in Chennai.

About CtrlS:

CtrlS is Asia's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center company serving 60 of the Fortune 500 Companies including 4,000 customers worldwide. The company is emerging as World's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale data center. It operates one million square feet of data center space spread across seven data centers located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company has zero down time record since inception. CtrlS Mumbai data center facility is certified as World's first LEED Platinum certified v4 O+M data center by United States Green Building Council (USGBC). CtrlS has initiated its plan to expand its footprint by 5 million square feet in major cities such as Navi Mumbai (2 Mn), Hyderabad (2 Mn), and Chennai (2 Mn).

About Asian Century Equity:

Asian Century Equity (ACE) is an independent investment group focused on high growth Asian emerging markets telecom and technology assets. Founded in 2013, ACE brings leading investment funds together with financial and operational expertise to further leverage high-value opportunities across the region. ACE's portfolio comprises of companies at late start-up stage with steady EBITDA and revenue growth. www.asiancenturyequity.com

