CSL LAUNCHES VOICELINK: THE 4G VoLTE COMMUNICATOR FOR LIFT ALARMS & EMERGENCY LINES

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL, Critical IoT Connectivity experts, announce the launch of VoiceLink, the 4G VoLTE communicator for lift alarms and emergency lines. Across Europe, more than a dozen countries have active programmes in place to migrate and switch-off older networks including PSTN, ISDN, 3G and 2G services. Many systems that rely on voice services are currently supported by these older technologies and will need to be upgraded to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), before each country's respective deadline.

VoiceLink allows voice calls to made via 4G VoLTE, ensuring installed systems are future-proofed and can continue to communicate correctly. The solution creates a bridge between the old and new technology and allows existing devices to continue working after the shutdown. There is no need to swap out the whole existing system, as VoiceLink can be connected to the existing telephone line and futureproof the installation.

This new solution is ideal for lift alarms, found across retail, local councils, hospitals, and business premises. It can also upgrade emergency phone lines that are present in many high-risk environments such as motorways, national grid sites, and petrol forecourts.

CSL's Head of Product, Andy Bromley, commented: "We are aware of the challenges presented by Europe's Digital Transformation and therefore we want to guarantee that our customers have a reliable, future-proof solution for the impending problem. VoiceLink works so that systems remain uninterrupted, ensuring business continuity and/or public safety is not compromised."

For more information about VoiceLink, please click here.

