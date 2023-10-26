CSL and GRC Announce Strategic Partnership to provide Satellite Connectivity for Critical National Infrastructure protection

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL, a leading Critical IoT Connectivity provider, and , specialists in the design and development of mission-critical communication, have announced a partnership that will allow CSL to provide global satellite connectivity to its growing base of critical national infrastructure, retail, eHealth and logistics customers, utilising GRC's portfolio of global satellite partners.

Under this agreement, the companies will collaborate to provide CSL's customers with access to the Starlink network, bringing encrypted satellite connectivity to enterprise customers from the world's leading and largest, low Earth orbit satellite constellation.

CSL has been an industry leader in providing Critical Connectivity to European highstreets for over 25 years. Adding satellite technology to its portfolio ensures they can deliver a truly global offering, both on land and for maritime applications.

GRC has an established partnership with over 30 of the world's leading connectivity specialists with expertise in Wi-Fi, Cellular, Cloud and IP networking to complement their Satellite expertise. GRC is an expert in providing solutions to defence, government, industry, disaster response as well as oil, gas and mining sectors.

Our partnership with GRC ensures we can continue to provide resilient Critical Connectivity to customers who often have remote or maritime demands that cannot be met by cellular or fixed connectivity alone" said Ed Heale, CEO of CSL

Steve Slater, Managing Director of GRC commented "We're delighted to be working alongside CSL and supporting the exciting range of satellite connectivity projects they already have lined up! CSL's reputation for excellence in critical communications is already well established, and adding SATCOM to their portfolio will allow their range of innovative solutions to expand into even more areas and applications."

For any press or media enquiries, please contact:

Joe Sheppard +44 (0) 01895 474422

Head of Marketing joe.sheppard@csl-group.com

SOURCE CSL Group