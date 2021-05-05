Crystalead Sums Up Q1 of 2021, Surpasses Pre-COVID Performance

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With most global markets just now starting to return to normal activity, renowned digital marketing firm Crystalead surprises the financial sector with outstanding data regarding activity on its platform in the first quarter of 2021. According to the numbers released in the company's report, Crystalead has managed to surpass marketing volume figures of the first quarter of 2020, prior to the economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"These numbers show first and foremost that we've managed to persevere through this period of uncertainty impressively," remarked Crystalead's spokesperson, Johnathan Greenwood, "but it also means something else to us. It means that our clients continue to see us as a trustworthy partner for their digital campaigning needs. We would like to take this opportunity to show our gratitude for that, and to promise we do not take it for granted and will not in the future."

The new way to do digital marketing

While 2021 is projected to be a year of financial recovery, uncertainty will probably lead businesses to plan budgets and strategies more modestly. It is thus unclear how the online advertising industry as a whole will perform this year, but the data recently released by Crystalead may be a sign for optimism.

"Our platform is a meeting place for businesses which wish to advertise themselves online on leading websites, and freelance online marketers who are looking for opportunities to put their skills to work. In that sense, we are the infrastructure which makes this connection possible," explained Greenwood, and added, "but we see ourselves as more than just a cog in this machine. We provide an opportunity to be heard to thousands of small businesses from all types of industries, as well as the chance to make ends meet - especially during times of hardship - to thousands of hard-working freelancers."

About Crystalead

Based in Ireland and providing services globally, Crystalead has become one of the key players in the online advertising and campaigning industry. The company's platform is a simple three-step mechanism, which enables creation and mass publication of marketing content within minutes. Crystalead's expert business analysts conduct full-scale monitoring of all content published through the platform, as well as advise users on how to maximize relevant exposure. A support team is also at Crystalead's customers' disposal, reachable through email, direct messaging service and the onsite chat.

SOURCE Crystalead