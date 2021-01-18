Crystalead Now Offers a Variety of Packages, Tailor-Made for Different Expertise Levels

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a steep rise in demand for the company's services, digital marketing platform Crystalead now offers its enrolling clients a variety of account packages, which include various benefits, depending on the account type chosen. Now, lead generators choosing to operate via Crystalead's state of the art platform can not only benefit from commissions according to their output, but also gain access to different tools upon signing up, designed to improve their campaigning skills.

The company has a record of being groundbreaking at what it does, with competitors following in its footsteps, so this unprecedented move did not come as a surprise in the sector. Crystalead's business decisions are client-oriented, with an intent to offer them a surplus they can't find anywhere else, and these new packages are a natural continuation of that modus operandi.

Adapt to the customer's needs, and not the opposite

Users do not need, therefore, to pay any additional sum in order to be eligible for package privileges. The minimum amount for the basic 'starter' package is only $250, whereas for the VIP package an amount of $50,000 is required. The advantages granted to package holders depend on the type of package they sign up for, but even the most basic package grants users with a value add-on, access to the platform guide and a live training session on demand.

With this move, Crystalead is sending a signal to serious, experienced campaigners, willing to pursue the best results. However, smaller, novice players in the game are not left behind. These packages are designed in a way that enables every online marketer, regardless of their experience level, to find something optimal.

About Crystalead

Founded in 2020, Crystalead has already managed to base itself as a known name in the online marketing industry. Lead generators from all over the world working with the company's platform enjoy access to a wide variety of publishers interested in their services, from different sectors. Crystalead's team of analysts, industry experts and tech supporters guide campaigners through every step of the process and can be contacted at all times via email, direct messaging service and live chat.

Related Links

https://crystalead.com/



SOURCE Crystalead