Crystal Pro Aims to Become the first Crypto-based Platform in Indonesia Streamlining Business Operations

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incubated in Indonesia, Crystal Pro is a new generation Crypto Company with the dream to build their blockchain, the way BNB did back in 2009. The company will launch its token and blockchain without using its proprietary Blockchain technology. Since cryptocurrencies are universally acceptable, the company chose to be with the Binance innovative chain network and Decentralized Finance. This chain charges lower transaction fees than most other chains, plus they have high transaction speed.

The company is eagerly looking forward to linking the enterprise and financial sectors to launch economic integration schemes. The CRYSTAL PRO COIN blockchain has a network of the private and public sectors to ease the overall process. The company aims to be the first Indonesian blockchain that can generate tokens. Their token will be called the Crystal Pro coin called $SCRP (SMART CRYSTALPRO) and will convert from $CRP to $SCRP. It has unique capabilities, such as it takes only 10 seconds to block time and has a total supply of 80,000,000 CRPv2. Other features include SwiftTX, budget, treasury, and master node governance.

This digital currency also has a ledger that can record the provenance of a digital asset. But the primary mission here is to deliver the digital ecosystem for a positive impact on people living in the real world. The company is moving forward with the mission to build a trusted crypto asset with tangible benefits and to support the crypto-asset community both in Indonesia and globally.

According to their tokeomiocs, around 67.5% is reserved for marketplace allocation, approximately 54,000,000 tokens. From that, 34,000,000 tokens are for presale in three quarters, 10,000,000 for the Pancake Swap, and finally, 10,000,000 is exclusively reserved for Hotbit. 7.5% is kept for developmental purposes, which is around 6,000,000 tokens, 12.5% that is 10,000,000 for marketing and advertising, 7.5% for manufacturing, and finally, 5% is reserved for the team volunteer around 4,000,000 tokens.

After completing the ICO, the CRP Project will develop, run and carry out other projects such as CRP coin utility. The company will also use this blockchain in the manufacturing industry, where related parties will be rewarded in the form of CRP coins for using the CRP ecosystem. The Crystal Project will also pay close attention to the manufacturing sector to increase domestic trade volume and provide small and medium entrepreneurs opportunities to own products. Their motive is to support and grow entrepreneurship in Indonesia. The team will build a marketplace with all the advanced crypto technology into one solution. This marketplace will become the core center for crowdfunding projects.

Since crowdfunding is essential. For every startup to improve the ability of a business. Crystal Pro is also giving the opportunities to increase digital capabilities. They are trying to design an intelligent solution for investors using the NFT method to help crowdfund. Another vital part of Indonesia's economic growth is MSMEs. These small and medium enterprises continue to develop due to relatively easy entry levels and are the embryo of people's businesses. Therefore MSMEs are selected to be involved in the CrystalPro project and be maximally developed.

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider Doing your Own research before making financial decisions related to stock and any other assets.

