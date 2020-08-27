Crystal Lagoons® Public Access Lagoons™ to Arrive to Eastern Europe

Interest in PAL, the meeting point of the 21st century, has increased following their success in Japan, the world's most technological country, and across the U.S., specifically in Texas and Florida, with daily ticket sales revenues amounting to US $50,000, 1,200 visitors and reservations selling-out in advance.

These monumental crystalline lagoons surrounded by white sand beaches become the most beautiful place in the city. The firm offers investment models with more or less infrastructure, with the most complete options including spaces for road shows, launches, food-halls, weddings, concerts in multiple set-ups such as beaches, terraces, domes, as well as a wide array of gastronomic offering, retail, amphitheaters and shows.

Other benchmark markets that have already signed important master agreements, contracts that involve a significant number of PAL, are the U.S. (16 PAL), Korea (30 PAL), Pakistan (15 PAL) and Central America (18 PAL).

"Investors envision that, as these projects are built, they generate a financial pyramid. And, despite a low initial investment, a company can achieve a very high present value," says Francisco Matte, Crystal Lagoons Regional Director.

"Also, the hotel industry has identified an increase in value in rates and food and beverage consumption up to 200% when hotels include a beach, compared to hotels further inland. Investors have corroborated that, on lower-value land, a hotel that includes a beach as well as PAL elements can benefit from very attractive returns," he adds.

In Europe, Crystal Lagoons is in negotiations to develop 30 PAL in Croatia, Serbia, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, with exclusive licenses for each country.

"PAL are a very robust proposition, and accordingly, Crystal Lagoons is selecting the best partners around the world," concludes Matte.

