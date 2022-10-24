Crystal Lagoons Become the Gold Standard Amenity for Egyptian Real Estate Projects

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Egypt has become the most successful market for Crystal Lagoons in the MENA market with over 31 projects at different stages. With its crystalline lagoons, the multinational has created a trend in real estate, making them the most sought-after amenity in the country.

The lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons technology® at Citystars Sharm El Sheik project in the middle of the Sinai desert seen from the air.

These large bodies of water, which bring beach life to anywhere in the world, add tremendous value to any location, speeding up the rate of property sales by 70% and boosting the value per square meter. This has led leading local developers such as Hassan Allam Properties, Tatweer Misr, Golden Pyramids Plaza, Madaar, Arco Egypt, Dar Al Mimar Group, Jumeirah Egypt, M2 Developments, Maxim Development, Porto Group, Remco Group, to feature these amenities in several of their projects.

This commercial success responds to the fact that clients seek to live in places with water spaces and request the patented technology of Crystal Lagoons®, as it is the only one in the world that ensures turquoise lagoons of unlimited size, using any type of water, even brackish. This innovative breakthrough guarantees that the water is safe for bathing and that the lagoons are apt for practicing water sports due to their depth.

In 2022 alone, Crystal Lagoons will inaugurate lagoons in complexes on Egypt's North Coast, the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez, including Azha, Swan Lake North Coast, Swan Lake El Gouna, Fouka Bay and Il Monte Galala. The success of Crystal Lagoons in Egypt has also enabled it to participate in government infrastructure projects.

In the middle of the Sinai desert is one of the most iconic developments of Crystal Lagoons worldwide, Citystars Sharm El Sheikh, whose 12.5-hectare lagoon, which uses brackish water, holds the Guinness world record for being the largest in the world.

The company's first projects in Egypt were built on the country's North Coast to add value to low-priced land. Today, there are lagoons along the Red Sea, where they are used to take advantage of the year-round summer. Crystal Lagoons is also in advanced talks to build new developments in Cairo and El Alamein.

"We have gained the trust of the authorities, real estate developers and the general public due to the unique characteristics of Crystal Lagoons® technology, which also has low construction and operating costs," said Alastair Sinclair, regional director for the Middle East of Crystal Lagoons.

