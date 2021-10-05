CryptoFights and Zenescope Equip Fans with Playable, In-Game NFTs and Digital Collectibles in Partnership with Epik

Tradable NFTs of Licensed Zenescope Characters to Appear within Blockchain-Based Game CryptoFights

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting new product and crossover launch, comic book and graphic novel publisher, Zenescope Entertainment and CryptoFights, the fighting game powered by the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, set an industry milestone by minting the first-ever licensed Intellectual Property (IP) on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. The digital collectibles are playable, in-game non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles of Zenescope characters which users can use on their avatars and trade on- or off-platform. Spearheading the partnership is Epik, a global licensing agency connecting brands with video games.

The first drop date is set for November, when the Zenescope characters will appear as available for purchase by players 18 and over for in-game collectibles offered on the FYX platform marketplace and will be usable inside of CryptoFights as an "Illusion" for players' custom-made characters. This means players can turn their regular character into a character from the Zenescope universe simply by owning the NFT in their FYX platform account.

"Epik is proud to connect an incredible cutting-edge brand like Zenescope with the #1 game on the BSV blockchain – CryptoFights," said Victor David, Co-Founder & CEO, Epik. "We believe firmly in this partnership and look forward to seeing the project come to life"

"Grimm Fairy Tales is the longest running independent comic book being published today and the Grimm Universe boasts a library of over 400 characters that have appeared in hundreds of storylines," said Zenescope CEO, Joe Brusha. "This exclusive partnership is a chance for us to reach new customers in an untapped market. We are excited to expand our Grimm Universe into the blockchain and NFT space."

"Epik is the ideal partner for this one-of-a-kind collaboration, and their team is so innovative - from conceiving a bold new collaboration with artists and their Zenescope exclusive NFTs," said FYX CEO, Adam King. "This partnership is helping to expand CryptoFights' reach with new audiences in ways we never thought possible."

The Zenescope NFT's on the FYX platform will have the actual NFT assets stored on chain and not hosted on the cloud like many other NFT platforms do. Special collector NFTs will offer signed elements by Zenescope writers and creators.

CryptoFights, based purely on the BSV blockchain, gives the users and collectors unique benefits in that the content of the IP is stored on the blockchain in the token itself. FYX Gaming chose to utilize the BSV chain for CryptoFights for several key reasons: The BSV chain enables more efficient and powerful NFT transactions and capabilities, with a median transaction fee of $0.0011. Furthermore, BSV is fast, ecofriendly, and almost instant in processing compared to other popular digital currencies. Since relaunching with new infrastructure in August, CryptoFights has averaged more than 1,000,000 transactions per day on the BSV blockchain and on August 23, CryptoFights processed 1,960,354 transactions on the BSV blockchain in a single 24-hour period – more transactions than the entire BTC network processed during the same period [data from bsvdata.com].

To learn more about CryptoFights and its NFT collectibles with Zenescope characters, please register to attend CoinGeek New York, October 5-7, 2021, in-person or online at coingeekconference.com. FYX Gaming's CEO Adam Kling will be speaking at the event along with Joe Brusha, Zenescope CEO, and Gary Ma, COO of Epik.

About CryptoFights

CryptoFights, from FYX Gaming, is a 3D Turn-Based RPG Fighting Game using blockchain technology. Players explore worlds and get into 1v1 battles against others. Each round ends when one player's character reaches zero hit points. CryptoFights can currently be played on Android, Windows, and the Android emulator Bluestacks.

About FYX Gaming

FYX Gaming is an eSports infrastructure and technology provider that develops and implements blockchain technologies. FYX uses the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain for players' game records and cash rewards and says it has created a unique experience with advantages for both players and developers.

About Epik

With more than 300 AAA video gaming clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world's most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectibles, NFTs, and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik's native crypto token, the $EPIK Prime token powers a unique loyalty reward program that grants members exclusive NFT benefits and rewards. Epik is the first licensing agency to bring brands into AAA games with NFTs and digital merchandise. Clients include ViacomCBS, Warner Music, Garena, Tencent, and Universal Music Group.

SOURCE Epik.gg