Crypto Products Flourish As DeFi Establishes Regulatory Trust

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the total locked value (TVL) hitting an all-time high of $236 billion in November, decentralized finance (DeFi) has attracted investment interest along with potentially favorable attention from certain institutions. Bank For International Settlements (BIS) believes that DeFi could play an important role in traditional finance and has even called for regulatory advancements in the space. Because of regulatory encouragement, many crypto investment products have launched into the market. Meanwhile, traditional financial firms are clamoring to capitalize on this opportunity with their own proprietary crypto-related services. These events signal exciting opportunities for leading Defi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSXV:HIVE).

WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF) is a technology company backed by Kevin O' Leary that provides us with an easy gateway to DeFi. On December 9, the company announced the launch date of the WonderFi app, a simple and free app that makes DeFi comfortably accessible for everyday users. The app will make its debut on desktop on January 25, 2022, followed closely by mobile app release.

"The WonderFi app empowers anyone with a mobile phone to access DeFi, regardless of their background or experience in the sector." said Ben Samaroo, the CEO of WonderFi, "We're committed to providing fair and equal access to DeFi and lowering the barriers of entry to anyone."

WonderFi also recently made a strategic investment into First Ledger, the parent company of Bitbuy Technologies Inc., Canada's first approved crypto marketplace. According to WonderFi CEO, this strategic investment is a "significant step" as the company continues to make financial democratization a reality.

He said, "Our alignment with Bitbuy opens up significant opportunities to create an end-to-end, unified customer experience. We are actively exploring [the] integration of our product suites which will expand the reach and scope that WonderFi can offer to the market and will drive long-term growth and value for the Company."

In addition, WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF) announced on November 24, 2021 the listing of tokenized shares on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, a well-respected entrepreneur named on the Forbes 30 Under 30.

This is crucial because not only does FTX listing provide global access to WonderFi's stock, it also provides FTX's millions of users with the opportunity to invest in WonderFi through BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies without a bank account.

"WonderFi is a strategic partner of FTX and we are extremely pleased to list WonderFi's stock and provide the world with greater access to an emerging leader in the crypto and decentralized finance space", stated FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. "In many countries, investors don't have easy access to North American securities markets or, if they do, it can be very costly. You don't see 24/7 access to most stock markets but FTX's markets are always open."

These recent advancements are only the tip of the iceberg, as WonderFi has just announced the appointment of Bill Koutsouras as Chairman of its Board of Directors on November 15, 2021. Bill Koutsouras served as the Lead Independent Director of Galaxy Digital since its publish listing in 2018, and as Chairman of the Board of Wheaton Precious Metals International, where he has been a member of the board for over 15 years.

Not only was he the Executive Vice President and CFO of Endeavour Financial Corporation, a mining-focused merchant banking business with around $1.5 billion in revenue, he was also heavily involved in over $25 billion of merger and acquisitions transactions and $4 billion of financial deals.

For more information about WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR)(OTC:WONDF), click here .

DeFi Companies Continues Picking Up Steam In Expansion

DeFi Technologies (NEO:DEFI) (OTC:DEFTF) announced on Dec 1, 2021, that it had deployed a Solana validator node that will act as an independent validator for the network. Solana is a public blockchain protocol created to host Defi applications. With over 400 projects in DeFi, NFTs, Web 3, and more, Solana is considered one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the cryptocurrency space.

Another rising star in the DeFi space Voyager Digital (TSX:VYGR) just announced it had launched the Voyager Debit Mastercard, the first crypto-based debit card paying up to 9% annual rewards to customers and additional rewards for Voyager Loyalty Program members. Besides allowing Voyager customers to earn rewards while conveniently spending crypto, the card offers customers a predictable and rewarding way to hold and convert crypto for purchases.

The Q3 shareholder letter from Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange platform, highlighted its revenue growth to $1235 million from just $287 million a year ago. Coinbase being a major player in the space combined with regulators' efforts to create a more secure environment may have contributed to Coinbase's 7.4 million users, more than triple since the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)(TSXV:HIVE) also announced its investment in Titan.IO, Inc., a leading blockchain software company. HIVE may have seen potential in this strategy because of Titan's cutting-edge solution that helps Bitcoin miners increase efficiency and scalability while keeping costs down.

As the DeFi space continues its growth in value, products, and regulatory awareness, WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF) could be well-positioned to accelerate success.

