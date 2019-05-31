Crypto Earn: Now Earn 8% p.a. on ETH, XRP & LTC Deposits

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895797/Crypto_Earn_Infographic.jpg

Weekly interest payout: Users with active deposits will receive interest every 7 days, deposited straight to their crypto wallet - immediately available for use.

Multiple active deposits enabled: Users can make multiple deposits into their preferred terms, as long as it is within the maximum amount of $1,000,000 USD for all deposits combined.

Earn with more cryptocurrencies: On top of BTC, PAX, and TUSD, users now have the option to deposit ETH, LTC, and XRP into Crypto Earn and start accruing interest. The interest will be paid out in the same currency as your deposit currency.

In addition, you will never lose a day of growing your crypto assets as your fixed term deposits will be automatically converted to a flexible term when the fixed term ends.

Note: Users in Singapore will have the option to deposit BTC, ETH, LTC, and XRP into Crypto Earn. PAX and TUSD is currently not available for deposit.

Crypto Earn Eligibility - Crypto.com Wallet & Card App approved users except citizens or residents of Hong Kong SAR, Switzerland, Malta, or the United States of America. Efforts are underway to make these products available to these jurisdictions.

Crypto Credit

Collateral Health: After you have deposited your crypto (BTC) as collateral to instantly secure a loan, you can now monitor the state of your collateral health. Collateral Health indicates whether your collateral is at risk of being liquidated, based on your current Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio.

Margin Call: If your Collateral Health reaches the poor or critical threshold, Crypto.com will trigger a Margin Call, notifying you to rebalance your loan by:

a) Depositing additional collateral (Top-up your collateral)

b) Making a repayment

Crypto Credit Eligibility - Crypto.com Wallet & Card App approved users except citizens or residents of Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Switzerland, Malta, or the United States of America. Efforts are underway to make these products available to these jurisdictions.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

