Crypto Earn: Now Earn 8% p.a. on DAI & MKR deposits

Dai (DAI) DAI is a USD-pegged stablecoin running on the Ethereum developed by the MakerDAO team. Its $1 USD equivalent is maintained through a dynamic system of Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), autonomous feedback mechanisms, and appropriately incentivized external actors. DAI can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency: It can be freely sent to others, used as payments for goods and services, or held as long term savings.

Maker (MKR) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that backs and stabilizes the value of stablecoin DAI through automatic pricing mechanisms built into smart contracts. MKR tokens are created or destroyed in accordance with price fluctuations of the DAI coin in order to keep it as close to $1 USD as possible and is part of a fully inspectable system on the Ethereum blockchain. MKR tokens are also used to pay transaction fees on the Maker system, and provide holders with voting rights within Maker's continuous approval voting system.

Crypto Earn now supports 13 coins for holders to maximize their returns, including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BNB, TUSD, PAX, USDC, MCO, BAT, LINK with the addition of DAI and MKR. Interest is paid out weekly in the coin deposited with flexible, 1-month or 3-month terms available. Users earn more by staking at least 50 MCO.

About MakerDAO

Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token — the Dai — against the U.S. Dollar. Maker enables anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets to generate Dai on the Maker Platform. Once generated, Dai can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency: it can be freely sent to others, used as payments for goods and services, or held as long term savings. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. For more information, visit: www.makerdao.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/963608/Crypto_com_X_DAI_MKR.jpg

SOURCE Crypto.com