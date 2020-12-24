Crypto Derivatives Exchange ACDX Kicks Off the World's First WOZX Perpetual Futures Listing

ACDX is the world's first crypto exchange to list WOZX perpetual futures

WOZX is the native token of Efforce, the decentralized energy saving trading platform founded by Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak

ACDX hopes to reaffirm their commitment to the expanding decentralized economy

MAHE, Seychelles, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACDX, the crypto derivatives exchange offering advanced structured products for sophisticated traders, is introducing their users with a new trading option, WOZX Perpetual Futures. It is the world's first crypto exchange to kick off such listing, empowering users to trade WOZX/USD perpetual futures with up to 100x leverage.

Efforce is the company behind the multimillion-dollar-backed WOZX ecosystem. Led by Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak, it is a blockchain-based decentralized energy saving trading platform which connects contributors and companies that need funds for their energy efficiency projects.

"We are always looking for innovative projects to list on ACDX. Efforce is exactly what we are seeking," said Andy Cheung, founder and executive chairman of ACDX.

ACDX is a next-generation crypto exchange that offers quarterly futures, perpetual futures, and futures spread trading at launch. Apart from their native token ACXT, the other available trading assets are those trusted ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and TECH100 index which comprises the world's top 100 non-financial technology companies.

Given the proliferation of DApps this year, however, ACDX has decided to reaffirm their commitment to the expanding decentralized economy. Days before, they officially announced the listing of DeFi perpetual futures in the coming weeks with the first newcomer being Polkadot (DOT). Just before Christmas, they continue to deliver the vision to bridge the gap between the decentralized and centralized blockchain fields by introducing the listing of WOZX perpetual futures.

"We have been closely keeping our eyes on the decentralized space. Our team notice that many DApps projects have blossomed in 2020 with the potential to flourish further in 2021. To respond to our community's need, we decide to explore this field," commented Andy Cheung.

ACDX offers a next-generation cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform with cryptocurrency structured products that the industry has not yet seen. The exchange is focused on true innovation across a wide range of easy-to-use, fair, and transparent trading products that suit the needs of current and emerging cryptocurrency traders.

