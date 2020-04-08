Crypto.com's MCO to List on CoinDCX

Trading pairs: MCO/BTC and MCO/INR

CoinDCX specializes in crypto-enabled financial services with the aim to build an all-inclusive ecosystem by bringing trust between the trustless, developing borderless financial services which ensure faster, simpler, and uninterrupted flow of capital.

About CoinDCX

CoinDCX is reputed to be World's most versatile and India's most trustworthy Cryptocurrency Exchange. CoinDCX's massive liquidity, powerful wallet, and impenetrable security make the trading experience extremely fast, reliable, and effortless. CoinDCX has empowered its traders with a bouquet of industry-first products to trade better using liquidity from the world's leading exchanges. The products are designed for all types of traders keeping their trading experience, risk tolerance, and trading frequency into consideration.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

