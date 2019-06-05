Crypto.com Lists Stellar's Lumens (XLM) Token

Stellar is an open-source, distributed payments infrastructure that centres on building affordable financial services. It aims to help facilitate cross-asset transfer of value at a fraction of its cost, connecting banks, payment systems, and people with integrations that enables the movement of money quickly and reliably.

With XLM added to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now purchase these tokens at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to the XLM Token as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.



Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We'd like to welcome the Stellar community onto our platform. As we list XLM today, we also look forward to having it included in our range of products and expand its token use to its hodlers."

About Stellar

The Stellar network is an open source, distributed, and community owned network used to facilitate cross-asset transfers of value. Stellar aims to help facilitate cross-asset transfer of value at a fraction of a penny while aiming to be an open financial system that gives people of all income levels access to low-cost financial services. Stellar can handle exchanges between fiat-based currencies and between cryptocurrencies. Through the use of its intermediary currency Lumens (XLM), a user can send any currency that they own to anyone else in a different currency. For more information, please visit: www.stellar.org.



About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

SOURCE Crypto.com