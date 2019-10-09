Crypto.com Lists PAX Gold (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed digital token where each token represents one fine troy ounce (t oz) of London Good Delivery gold, stored in professional vault facilities in London. Anyone who owns PAXG owns the underlying physical gold, held in custody by Paxos Trust Company.

With PAXG added to the Crypto.com platform, users can now purchase with 21 fiat currencies at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer are supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to PAXG as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About PAX Gold

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

