Crypto.com Lists Lisk (LSK)

Lisk is a next generation platform that allows for the development and distribution of JavaScript based decentralized applications using an easy to use, fully featured ecosystem. Through Lisk, developers can build, publish, distribute, and monetize their applications within a custom built cryptocurrency powered system that utilizes custom blockchains, smart contracts, cloud storage, and computing nodes; all from within one industry solution.

With LSK added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to LSK as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK), founded in early 2016 by Max Kordek and Oliver Beddows and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is a blockchain application platform that seeks to make blockchain technology more accessible to the masses. Lisk focuses on user experience, developer support and in-depth documentations. Lisk's SDK kit is written in JavaScript so as to allow developers to easily build blockchain applications on the Lisk blockchain and even deploy their own sidechain linked to the Lisk network. The open source Lisk blockchain platform is powered by Lisk (LSK) tokens and operates under the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus model to allow for its network to be secured by democratically elected delegates. For more information, visit: https://lisk.io .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

