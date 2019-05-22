Crypto.com Lists ICON's ICX Token

By adding ICX to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now buy ICX at true cost with no fees at Crypto.com - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to ICX as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We strongly identify with ICON's mission to bridge gaps within the blockchain ecosystem. Crypto.com is keen to add value to their mission and accelerate the world's transition to blockchain and cryptocurrency."

Jonghyup Kim, Council Member of the ICON Foundation said: "Crypto.com's Wallet & Card App will offer the ICON community increased efficiency and enhanced security in trading and converting crypto assets. The ICON Foundation will continue securing diverse and strong partnerships to allow for our community to manage and use ICX conveniently."

About ICON

ICON project was founded in 2017 to solve the issue of interoperability between heterogeneous blockchains. With the vision to hyper-connect the world, the ICON Project aims to build the largest decentralized network that allows independent blockchains with different governances to transact with one another without intermediaries. Based in Switzerland, with teams located in 5 countries, ICON boasts one of the largest networks in the world consisting of universities, banks, insurance providers and governments. For more information, please visit: www.icon.foundation

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

For press enquiries, please contact:

The Hoffman Agency

CryptoPR@hoffman.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891193/ICON_Crypto.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.crypto.com/



SOURCE Crypto.com