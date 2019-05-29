Crypto.com Lists Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Best place to purchase BCH at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Bitcoin Cash's BCH Token to its Wallet & Card App. BCH is the 21st token to be added to the Crypto.com platform, joining cryptocurrencies and stablecoins such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO tokens.