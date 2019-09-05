Crypto.com Launches Crypto Earn 3.0

CRO added to Earn: Deposits of Crypto.com Chain token (CRO) allow users to earn up to 18% p.a. (per annum). The minimum deposit is 10,000 CRO. With this addition, Crypto.com Chain Council Node Rewards will be migrated and integrated into Crypto Earn.

MCO Staking Rewards: In line with the community input, we are strengthening the value proposition for 500 MCO staking and above tiers as follows:

Auto-Earn for Card Staking: Users with 500, 5k or 50k MCO staked for Cards will "Auto-Earn" interest at 6%, 8% and 8% p.a respectively from Crypto Earn. You can keep your tokens staked!

: The retroactive payments of the interest on MCO Staked tokens from 25 June to now will be distributed in your MCO Wallet, and we have ! 500 MCO Staking: From September 5th onwards, users will have to stake minimum 500 MCO to enjoy 2% bonus interest on Earn deposits. The 500 MCO minimum stake will apply for Credit and Invest fee discounts too.

The following table reflects new revised terms depending on staking level:

*The interest you receive is simple daily interest and will not be compounded.

